“Secret Celebrity Renovation” and “The Greatest #AtHome Videos” Coming to CBS This Summer – CBS Denver
(CBS) – The summer premiere dates of two CBS reality TV series were announced earlier today. Secret Celebrity Renovation, a new hour-long series that gives sports, music and entertainment celebrities the chance to deliver a surprise home makeover to a significant person who helped them succeed, will premiere on Friday, July 9 at 8 p.m. ET / PT. The best #AtHome videos returns for season two on Friday, August 20 starting at 9:00 p.m. ET / PT, on CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on-demand on the CBS app or Paramount +.
Hosted by Nischelle Turner Secret Celebrity Renovation offers celebs a hands-on opportunity to show their gratitude to someone who has made a significant impact on the course of their lives by helping make the makeover of their dreams come true. Those who were involved in making these heartfelt gifts include singer and choreographer Paula Abdul, winner of Emmy and GRAMMY awards; award-winning singer-songwriter Lauren Alaina; Emmy-winning actor and comedian Wayne Brady; Boomer Esiason, NFL MVP and CBS Sports Analyst; Eve, artist winner of a GRAMMY; Emmy nominated actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson; Survivor “Boston” winner Rob Mariano; NBA star Chris Paul; Anthony Ramos, singer, songwriter and actor winner of a GRAMMY; and running back Emmitt Smith in the Professional Football Hall of Fame. The series also features the design team of home improvement contractor and TV personality Jason Cameron and interior designer Sabrina Soto.
The popular reality TV series The best #AtHome videos, hosted by The neighborhoodCedric the Entertainer star and executive producer returns for season two on Friday, August 20 (9:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. ET / PT), after Island of love completes its third season. The new hour-long episodes will showcase the creativity, humor and humanity that have become the hallmark of the next generation of viral home videos. Season two will feature an evolution of the series, with new video categories that reflect the world as it continues to reopen, as well as surprise celebrity appearances. More details will be available closer to the premiere.
The series is originally a special, The best #AtHome videos, which aired in May 2020 and featured video moments created during our joint quarantine. It returned with additional episodes in July 2000 to provide an entertaining and uplifting snapshot of our world in unprecedented times. Last summer, The best #AtHome videos won his period in the total number of viewers.
Tune in this summer for these two groundbreaking series, on CBS and streaming with the CBS or Paramount + app. Check your local listings for more information.
