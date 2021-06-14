See Outdoor Movies, Chino Hills Summer Series Concerts – Daily Bulletin





Chino Hills City’s Concerts in the Park and Movies in the Park summer programs will begin in mid-June, providing free family entertainment for Chino Hills residents. The Concerts in the Park series will feature seven live musical performances, starting June 19 with La Sanora P Gos in concert driving through the overflow parking lot next to City Hall. The doors will open at 5:00 p.m. and the show time is at 7:00 p.m. One must reserve www.chinohills.org/Events. Each ticket is valid for one vehicle entry and the number of passengers must not exceed the number of seat belts in the vehicle. Ticket holders will receive vehicle instructions for entry. Following the June 19 concert, the series will return to their home at Veterans Park, 14877 EucalyptusAve., For the city’s Independence Day celebration and concert from 7 p.m. to 9:15 p.m. on Saturday, July 3. . The other five concerts will be on Wednesdays from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. from July 14 to August 11 at Veterans Park. Advance registration is not required for the Independence Day celebration or concerts at VeteransPark. The seven-week Movies in the Park series begins June 17 with an outdoor screening of “Onward” at the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive. The PG-rated film series continues on Thursdays at the community center, with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. and screenings starting around 8 p.m. Prior registration is required, at www.chinohills.org/Events, to reserve a 10 foot by 10 foot capsule for the first film screening. Tickets are limited to one per household and there is a maximum of six people per pod. Advance registration and tickets will not be required for the remainder of the screenings. The Concerts in the Park and Movies in the Park programs are being changed to help mitigate the transmission of COVID-19 and are subject to change in accordance with California State and San Bernardino County health guidelines at the time of every event, according to a press release. For full concert and film schedules, visit www.chinohills.org/Events. For more information, call Community Services at 909-364-2700.

