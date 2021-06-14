Two Popes Actor Jonathan Pryce and British Judge Prue Leith Recognized in Queens Birthday Honors





The actor of the two popes Jonathan pryce, The Great British Cake Judge Prue Leith and Judge Strictly Come Dancing Arlene Phillips are among the Britains nominated artists Queens List of anniversary honors. Pryce, Oscar and BAFTA nominee for The Two Popes (2019) and Best Actor at Cannes for Carrington (1995), has been knighted for service to drama and charity. He was previously Commander of the Most Excellent Order in the British Empire (CBE). Pryce played the High Sparrow in HBO’s Game of Thrones and will go on to play Prince Philip in the next two seasons of Netflixs The Crown. More Variety Leith, who is also a restaurateur, has been appointed Lady Commander of the Order of the British Empire for services to food, broadcasting and charity. Phillips has choreographed West End and Broadway productions including Flashdance, Grease and We Will Rock You, and was also a judge on Strictly Come Dancing from 2004-2008. She is currently working on a touring production of the musical The Cher. Show with Strictly Come Dancing dancer Oti Mabuse. Other notable laureates include singers Arnold George Dorsey, better known as Englebert Humperdinck, and Genevieve Alison-Jane Ballard, known as Alison Moyet, both of whom have been appointed members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) for services rendered to music. Other MBEs include The Repair Shop star Jay Blades, Luther actor Ruth Wilson, and radio presenter Simon Mayo. CBEs include children’s fiction writer Charlie and Lola Lauren Childs, The Other Boleyn Girl author Philippa Gregory, and singer Lulu from To Sir With Love and The Man With The Golden Gun. Actor and activist Lolita Chakrabarti (The Casual Vacancy), Skunk singer and songwriter Anansie Deborah Dyer, better known as Skin, revered music studio engineer Alan Parsons and cellist Julian Lloyd are honored as Most Excellent Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE). Webber. Producer Mike Downey, currently chairman of the board of the European Film Academy, also received an OBE. The story continues The best of variety Register for Variety Bulletin. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

