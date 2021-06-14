Here is a list of the best Hollywood producers who give – Inside Philanthropy

Depending on who you ask, it was either the director or the producer who took the initiative to make this eight-figure Hollywood hit with his own blood, sweat and tears. While directors sometimes get the biggest share of the fame, producers spend months, if not years, getting a movie off the ground. While the average studio producer typically made around $ 750,000 per movie in 2017, according to the Hollywood Reporter, others do much more.

Hollywood producers, as well as actors, directors, studio directors, and screenwriters, are all part of what we’ve often referred to as Glitzy Givers, and great fortunes have emerged from this arena over the past few decades. Their philanthropic impact is driven by unprecedented and stratospheric revenues in entertainment and sport. All these figures do not work in the same way. Actors, for example, don’t just come to the table with philanthropic money, but also with a celebrity. They can and often use their fame to rally the masses behind a cause or galvanize donations.

As for producers, the influence of celebrities is not as important a factor for them as it is for actors, singers and others. But a lot of big Hollywood producers work with quite a bit of money, and some donate through established foundations. Here’s a quick look at some of those numbers and what they do with them.

JJ Abrams and Katie McGrath

With an estimated net worth of $ 300 million, JJ Abrams and his wife Katie McGrath award their grants through the Katie McGrath & JJ Abrams Family Foundation, which distributed around $ 8.4 million over the course of a year. recent. The foundation supports education, policy, social services, the arts and more. Abrams often supports his alma mater Sarah Lawrence College. In 2020, the couple pledged $ 10 million over five years through their foundation and production company Abramss Bad Robot, funding organizations and efforts engaged in anti-racism programs that seek to bridge the gaps, alleviate the the poor and to build a just America.

The couple have also been involved with the Childrens Defense Fund, where McGrath is a distinguished board member. Abrams and McGrath supported CDF Freedom Schools, child-centered summer enrichment programs that build students’ ability and motivation to read, and connect the needs of children and families to the resources of their communities.

Abrams is still only 54 years old and has a huge array of Hollywood projects, meaning the ongoing donations right now could pale in comparison to the funding he could raise when the foundation and his handful of employees really starts. Until things end in the nebulous Lost way, well, be wise.

Lin-Manuel Miranda and Vanessa Vidal

Miranda was still buzzing this weekend with the release of In the Heights, a film version of the Broadway musical released on HBO Max Friday. The 41-year-old Wesleyan alum made his way to the top of the theater circuit with Hamilton, whose tickets are still not easy to find, and it was only a matter of time before he started making breakthroughs in Hollywood as well.

Philanthropically, Lin-Manuel Miranda has partnered with the Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts and the Robert Rauschenberg Foundation to donate $ 300,000 to Puerto Rico’s hurricane relief efforts. Maria. Miranda and his wife Vanessa do not appear to have a formal family foundation. In 2020, Miranda pledged $ 1 million to provide scholarships for color theater students at the National Theater Institute Eugene ONeill Theater Centers. In 2016, he also matched a $ 25,000 grant from the Time Warner Foundation to launch the Sol Project, a six-year, $ 3.8 million initiative aimed at bringing Latino artists into the mainstream. dominant of the American theater.

Marcy Carsey

Carsey is behind television hits such as 3rd Rock from the Sun, That 70s Show and The Cosby Show, which she all produced alongside Tom Werner in their Carsey-Werner Company. Some estimates place the wealth of veteran producers at half a billion. The Carsey Family Foundation was established by Marcy Carsey and her late husband, comedy writer and war veteran John Jay Carsey.

Carsey has a major interest in issues of public policy and the media. In 2013, she donated $ 20 million to establish the Carsey School of Public Policy at the University of New Hampshire. Carsey is also a strong supporter of the University of Santa Barbara, where his two children graduated. UCSB is the site of the Carsey-Wolf Center, which hosts media research, teaching and programming. Carsey chairs the board of directors of the Hammer Museum in Los Angeles, which she supports through her foundation, notably with a grant of $ 20 million. She is passionate about the arts and wants to support the Southern California arts scene.

Seth Mac Farlane

After Fox News host Tucker Carlsons suggested viewers ignore any media other than Fox News, MacFarlane tweeted criticism. He continued his remarks with a donation of $ 2 million to NPR and $ 500,000 to Los Angeles NPR member station, KPCC, the primary news distributor for NPR content in Southern California. The comedy producer is just starting to develop his philanthropy by supporting journalism and media integrity, but as one of Hollywood’s most powerful showrunners, hell will likely be able to give more in the years. to come up.

Shonda rhime

Some estimates put the net worth of this prolific Hollywood producer-writer at $ 130 million. She rose through the ranks from screenwriter to showrunner and producer, and she could eventually rise even higher, joining Oprah’s ranks as a leading entertainment executive. Rhimes established the Rhimes Family Foundation in 2016 to support the arts, education and activism with a focus on cultural inclusion, the fight for equality and the fight against bigotry.

Rhimes and his family have donated at least $ 10 million in grants to the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture. After leading a groundbreaking and diverse set of TV casts, Rhimes is becoming more and more outspoken about equity and inclusion, which could indicate even more philanthropy to come in this area.

Sidney kimmel

The nonagenarian billionaire founded clothing company Jones Group more than four decades ago, which owned brands such as Nine West. He is also a film producer, behind films like The Kite Runner and Lars and the Real Girl, objectively the most endearing film of all time (no kidding). Sidney Kimmel began providing grants in the 1990s when he established the Sidney Kimmel Foundation and its affiliate, the Sidney Kimmel Foundation for Cancer Research. Since that time, Kimmel has committed some $ 850 million, including about $ 550 million for cancer research alone. In 2014, Kimmel donated $ 110 million to Thomas Jefferson University.

Chuck lorre

Lorres had a big breakthrough in 1991 when he became supervising producer of the hit ABC / Carsey-Werner Roseanne comedy. He has since had a prolific writing and producing career, with longtime hits Two and a Half Men and The Big Bang Theory. Speaking of the science-y sitcom, the Lorre-funded UCLA Big Bang Theory Scholarship provides financial support for students in STEM subjects. The cast and crew of The Big Bang Theory supported the program, bringing the endowment to over $ 4 million.

Like Lorre the dish, We have all received a gift with The Big Bang Theory, a show not only based on the scientific community, but also enthusiastically supported by the same community. This is our opportunity to give back.

Overall, the Chuck Lorre Family Foundation (CLFF) funds innovative and compassionate organizations in education, health, and the arts.

Lorne michaels

The Toronto native moved to Los Angeles to write for The Beautiful Phyllis Diller Show and Laugh-In. In 1975, NBC hired Michaels to create the hugely popular and successful Saturday Night Live. Michaels has also served as executive producer of The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Late Night with Seth Meyers, Portlandia, 30 Rock, and other award-winning TV shows and movies.

Michaels and his wife Alice give their grants through the Michaels Family Foundation, which has donated less than $ 500,000 a year to a handful of outfits. The couple support education, health and more. Grant-making tends to focus on New York City and the Greater Northeast.

Arnon Milchan

In 1991, Milchan founded New Regency Productions and has since grown into a major Hollywood producer, with films such as Fight Club, Pretty Woman and Little Women (2019) to his credit. The former Israeli football star is worth $ 3.7 billion as of this writing. Over the past decade, Milchan has pledged $ 100 million to open a new university in Galilee, Israel, although the project has stalled and its current status is unclear. Milchan also donated $ 1 million to the Yitzhak Rabin Center in Tel Aviv, of which he also served as president. He was a member of the board of directors of the Silver Lining Foundation, which supports the treatment of cancer in children, and is one of Hollywood’s top art collectors.

Rick rosenthal

Richard Rosenthal Jr. helped launch Sean Penns’ career when he chose the then-unknown actor in the 1983 movie Bad Boys. He also worked on the Emmy Award-winning ABC series Life Goes On, as well as Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Smallville. In recent years, Rosenthal has turned to the world of independent cinema. The Rosenthal Family Foundation was established in the late 1940s by the parents of Rick Rosenthal, Richard Sr. and Hinda, who were avid patrons of the arts. The Rosenthal Family Foundation Award for Fiction (with a prize of $ 10,000) has been presented annually since 1957 to a young novelist. The Rosenthal Family Foundation Award for Painting (also $ 10,000), meanwhile, has been awarded every year since 1960 to a young painter of distinction. The grantmaking also touches on health and environmental causes and his wife Nancy has been an active political fundraiser in Los Angeles for Progressive Democrats. You may remember Nancy as nurse Marion Chambers in John Carpenters’ Halloween horror classic.

Steve’s table

Another billionaire on our list, Tisch is part of the wealthy Tisch family whose name graces NYU. This Tisch is a film producer and president of the New York Giants. Steve Tisch recently gave Tel Aviv University $ 10 million to raise his film school, now known as the Steve Tisch School of Film and Television. Steve Tisch gives his grants through a family foundation and a smaller organization called the Steve Tisch Foundation. Tisch’s philanthropy involves education, support from Kindergarten to Grade 12 as well as colleges and universities like his alma mater Tufts. Tisch also supports the arts and the media. In terms of health, Tisch gives priority to cancer and HIV / AIDS. In addition, Tisch supports Jewish causes.