Loki release dates: when is episode 2 of the Marvel series coming to Disney Plus?

It’s been over two months since the last MarvelSeries on DisneyPlus, but the wait for the the next is finished. Loki, featuring Tom hiddleston as everyone’s favorite god of evil, premiered on june 9, and a new episode arrives every Wednesday. This weekly release date ismaliciously two days earlierthan expected, claiming Wednesday’s place instead of Friday, like the other Marvel Disney Plus series. Expect six episodes of the first season of Loki, with an estimated running time of 40 to 50 minutes. A Second season is already in development. You can find details on how to look below. Loki series episode release schedule Here is Loki’s release schedule with release times. Episode 1: Available now.

Episode 2: Available June 16 – midnight PT / 3 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. GMT

Available June 16 – midnight PT / 3 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. GMT Episode 3: Available June 23 – midnight PT / 3 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. GMT

Available June 23 – midnight PT / 3 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. GMT Episode 4: Available June 30 – midnight PT / 3 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. GMT

Available June 30 – midnight PT / 3 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. GMT Episode 5: Available July 7 at midnight PT / 3 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. GMT

Available July 7 at midnight PT / 3 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. GMT Episode 6:Available July 14 – midnight PT / 3 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. GMT Read more: Marvel Cinematic Universe Phase 4: The Complete List Of Release Dates What is Loki talking about? The series addresses a time-wimey issue raised in Avengers: Endgame, when an alternate version of Loki steals the Tesseract and creates a new timeline. Loki finds himself in the exquisitely designed organization known as the Time Variance Authority, where timekeepers, including Owen Wilson’s Mobius, call on his help to sort out the mess he left behind. To complete the cast, other members of the Time Variance Authority, including Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Wunmi Mosaku, complete the cast. Sasha Lane, Richard E. Grant, Sophia Di Martino and Erika Coleman also have roles. How to watch Loki on Disney Plus To watch the Loki series you will need a Disney Plus subscription. It costs $ 8 per month, which is cheaper than Netflix, Ad-Free Hulu, and HBO Max. Some features do not include any ads, mobile downloads, 4K, and HDR. You can get up to four streams and preview access to new movies like Cruella, although that’ll set you back an additional $ 30 on top of the subscription fee. Disney Plus is a hub for Star Wars and Marvel, including new upcoming TV series like Hawkeye and Ms. Marvel. If you’re still not sure if you want to subscribe, check out our in-depth review here. The last teaser At this point, Marvel has probably given us more trailers than there are episodes. The teasers arrived daily, titled Tick, Chance, Team, Path, and Escape. The latest is a full clip of a scene from the first episode titled How Do You Plead? If you are looking for more content while waiting for the next episode, Marvel released images screenings of Loki at fan events around the world. Tom Hiddleston, Owen Wilson, Sophia Di Martino and extraordinary Marvel producer Kevin Feige feature in interview clips. What to watch while waiting Almost as if it had been planned to perfection, Star Wars: The Wrong Lot hit Disney Plus on May 4. In other words, another great franchise show has arrived to help bridge the gap between the Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Loki. Here is the full schedule of outings, with new episodes arriving every Friday. New movies coming in 2021: Netflix, Marvel and more

