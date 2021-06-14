Entertainment
Streaking Phillies looks to make a statement in Hollywood
A new American hero, 3 wins at the start and a dominant Aaron Nola start put the Phillies back above .500. The New York Yankees were the Phillies’ latest casualty, swept away by them for the first time since 1997.
Now the Phillies are heading to the bright lights of Hollywood for stake on the defending World Series champions LA Dodgers. Can they fill the role of an underdog and steal a winning streak in the west? Let’s break it down.
Black and Blue Dodger
With the momentum of the Phillies, they’re heading to Los Angeles at the perfect time. The Dodgers face both injuries and losing players.
In 2021, the Dodgers’ best player had been Max Muncy. Before catching the injury bug, Muncy led the team in home runs (14), OBP (.418) and shot percentage (.528). They will also miss the hero of the World Series Corey seager. The shortstop has missed a considerable number of games this season. He had a .783 OPS before reaching the casualty list.
Since returning from a hairline fracture in his left leg, the 2019 MVP of the NL Cody bellinger only hit 0.233 with just one extra base hit for the Dodgers. Former MVP AL 2018 Mookie betts is only 0.194 in his last 8 games. His batting average for the year fell to 0.253.
2/3 of the big guns are missing
Everyone knows the Dodgers have one of the best rotations in baseball with 3 certified aces at the top. Trevor Bauer, Walker Buehler, and Clayton kershaw were all excellent with ERAs of 2.64, 2.38, and 3.39, respectfully.
Thankfully, the Phillies won’t see Buehler (as he has days off) or Bauer in this series. Kershaw could still be a thorn in the Phillies’ side, but he would have to face Zack Wheeler * boss’s kiss *.
Instead of Buehler and Bauer, the Phillies will face Julio Urias and Tony Gonsolin. Here’s why it shouldn’t scare anyone. Urias is coming out of a bad game. he has a 5.63 ERA in his last 3 starts, including giving the Humble Pirates 3 points in his last appearance. Gonsolin only started one game after returning from an inflamed shoulder. He only played one round and 2/3 against those same humble Pirates. Don’t expect him to go more than 4 innings.
The Philadelphia Streakers
The Phillies have a 4 game winning streak going into this series. As we get closer to the official start of summer date, the Phillies’ bats are getting hotter and hotter.
John Segura is on fire, reaching 0.424 since early June. He has also been the hero of the Phillies in consecutive games.
Odubel Herrera was also very sexy. As of May 31, it has reached 0.364 with an OPS of 1.005. In his last 10 starts, JT Realmuto has at least one hit and hit 0.324 in that span. Bryce harper could also heat up as he hit .444 against the Yankees.
Beware of the Dodgers pitchers. You were warned.
Photo by Gavin Baker / Icon Sportswire
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit