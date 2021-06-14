Entertainment
Annie’s GALA hits the mark for fun
GREENVILLE – Although temperatures soared into the 90s, Annie’s GALA was a “sure hit” to get out and have some fun on Saturday June 12th.
With the easing of COVID restrictions, the Garst Museum invited the community to come out and celebrate at 205 N. Broadway, bidding on exceptional auction items generously donated by friends, supporters and numerous businesses across County of Darke.
After the auction closed, a delicious meal was served to guests of Annie’s GALA, complimented by Aaron and Michele Cox, from Montage Café in Greenville. Those who braved the heat enjoyed the musical entertainment provided by the duo of David Burris and Greg Bell, who performed classic summer tunes from the 70s and 80s including the Rolling Stones, John Mellencamp and more. Museum members and volunteers were on hand, greeting GALA clients at the drive-thru and answering questions about the auction and upcoming museum events.
The winner of the Royal Palms Beach House raffle was Beverly Pressnall of Centerville (formerly of Greenville). Many thanks to Mike and Sherry Jones who generously donated a week’s vacation at the resort to Annie’s GALA raffle.
This year’s Annie GALA raised over $ 18,000 for the Garst Museum, home of the Darke County Historical Society. The Garst Museum is home to over 300,000 artifacts on display at its six major and two minor sites, including the National Annie Oakley Center, Lowell Thomas with Lawrence and Beyond, Crossroads of Destiny, and the Keepers of Freedom, among others. In addition, the museum is also home to the Darke County Research Center, which is open to the public daily during normal museum hours (Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.).
The Garst Museum invites the community to participate in its 10th “Gathering at Garst”, scheduled for July 24-25, 2021. To stay up to date with the latest information, visit www.gatheringatgarst.com.
Do you have questions about the museum? Call 937-548-5250 or email [email protected]
Artists David Burris and Greg Bell stand with board member Perry Walls (right) at the entrance to the Garst Museum during Annie’s GALA and drive-thru on Saturday.
Michele and Aaron Cox, owners of the Montage Café, located at 527 S. Broadway, took the time to cook meals at the grill to smile and greet guests at Annie’s GALA and drive-thru.
Museum members and volunteers Charlotte Wright and Anne Brumbaugh were ready to serve guests at Annie’s GALA drive-thru at the Garst Museum, located at 205 N. Broadway St. in Greenville.
Guests took advantage of the lovely summer weather as they drove to the wheel to eat, get to the back and celebrate Annie’s GALA at the Garst Museum in Greenville this past Saturday.
Carol Marsh covers stories of community interest and manages obituaries for Darke County Media. She can be contacted by email at [email protected] or by phone at 937-569-4314.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]