Annie’s GALA hits the mark for fun

GREENVILLE – Although temperatures soared into the 90s, Annie’s GALA was a “sure hit” to get out and have some fun on Saturday June 12th.

With the easing of COVID restrictions, the Garst Museum invited the community to come out and celebrate at 205 N. Broadway, bidding on exceptional auction items generously donated by friends, supporters and numerous businesses across County of Darke.

After the auction closed, a delicious meal was served to guests of Annie’s GALA, complimented by Aaron and Michele Cox, from Montage Café in Greenville. Those who braved the heat enjoyed the musical entertainment provided by the duo of David Burris and Greg Bell, who performed classic summer tunes from the 70s and 80s including the Rolling Stones, John Mellencamp and more. Museum members and volunteers were on hand, greeting GALA clients at the drive-thru and answering questions about the auction and upcoming museum events.

The winner of the Royal Palms Beach House raffle was Beverly Pressnall of Centerville (formerly of Greenville). Many thanks to Mike and Sherry Jones who generously donated a week’s vacation at the resort to Annie’s GALA raffle.

This year’s Annie GALA raised over $ 18,000 for the Garst Museum, home of the Darke County Historical Society. The Garst Museum is home to over 300,000 artifacts on display at its six major and two minor sites, including the National Annie Oakley Center, Lowell Thomas with Lawrence and Beyond, Crossroads of Destiny, and the Keepers of Freedom, among others. In addition, the museum is also home to the Darke County Research Center, which is open to the public daily during normal museum hours (Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.).

The Garst Museum invites the community to participate in its 10th “Gathering at Garst”, scheduled for July 24-25, 2021. To stay up to date with the latest information, visit www.gatheringatgarst.com.

Do you have questions about the museum? Call 937-548-5250 or email [email protected]

Artists David Burris and Greg Bell stand with board member Perry Walls (right) at the entrance to the Garst Museum during Annie’s GALA and drive-thru on Saturday. Michele and Aaron Cox, owners of the Montage Café, located at 527 S. Broadway, took the time to cook meals at the grill to smile and greet guests at Annie’s GALA and drive-thru. Museum members and volunteers Charlotte Wright and Anne Brumbaugh were ready to serve guests at Annie’s GALA drive-thru at the Garst Museum, located at 205 N. Broadway St. in Greenville. Guests took advantage of the lovely summer weather as they drove to the wheel to eat, get to the back and celebrate Annie’s GALA at the Garst Museum in Greenville this past Saturday.

Over $ 18,000 raised for the Garst Museum

Carol Marsh covers stories of community interest and manages obituaries for Darke County Media. She can be contacted by email at [email protected] or by phone at 937-569-4314.