



Members of the Bollywood industry pay tribute to RSS on the first anniversary of his death. Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at her son's home on June 14, 2020. His death sent shockwaves around Bollywood and even sparked a nationwide movement to seek justice for him. Now, many industry players are using social media to remember the late actor. Actress Ankita Lokhande took to Instagram to share a photo montage of herself with her co-star son and ex-boyfriend. Lokhande and SSR split in 2016 after six years and worked on a TV show Pavitra Rishta together. Marking 12 years of Pavitra Rishta as well as the death of the RSS, Lokhande said: "Sushant is not with us and Pavitra Rishta is incomplete without it. Only Sushant was the Manav of Archana. He added : Sushant taught me to play, I didn't know anything. I was a junior and he was very senior. "He was a brilliant actor, a brilliant co-star and I have a lot of chances to work with him." Actor Tahir Raj Bhasin also took to Instagram to remember the SSR. SSR and Bhasin worked on Chhichhore together, and Bhasin posted a photo of the couple in tribute to his son's late co-star. Its caption read: "I will remember you as the boy who dared to dream. "Your passionately curious intellect, a deep fascination with astronomy and what lies beyond lead to the most impressive conversations on set. "You could go from quantum physics to harvesting dance choreography in seconds and that's what made you unique. Your journey has been inspiring and the advice always generous. "The world has lost a gem too soon. I am sad that today you lost what must have been an extremely difficult mental health battle. "I hope that in the deafening silence of your death, society is awakening as needed to address mental health more urgently and openly. Likes of Kriti Sanon and Remo D'Souza also took to Instagram to pay tribute to the SSR on the occasion of its death anniversary. Several Bollywood stars have taken to Twitter to pay tribute too much. The hashtag #SushantSinghRajput is trending on the platform. I hope you are happy and at peace wherever you are brother?#SushantSinghRajput Photo.twitter.com / zwwoOnT6Ep – Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) June 14, 2021 Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda posted a photo of himself and SSR together, saying: "I hope you are happy and at peace wherever you are brother. " Actor and producer Gurpreet Kaur Chadha also tweeted to honor the SSR. Can't believe it's been a year we lost a gem. This void will never be filled by anyone. Forever and ever, you will continue to stay SPECIAL. Stay happy and peaceful wherever you are? I MISS YOU A LOT. #SushantSinghRajput Photo.twitter.com/yGBe3YLcFp – Gurpreet Kaur Chadha (urGurpreetKChadha) June 14, 2021 She tweeted: "I can't believe it's been a year since we lost a gem. This void will never be filled by anyone. Forever and ever, you will continue to stay SPECIAL. Stay happy and CALM wherever you are. "I MISS YOU A LOT." Most notably, SSR's sister, Shweta Singh Kirti, recalled on Twitter the day she lost her brother. June 14, 2020, around 2 p.m.,

One last piece of news broke my heart?

Tears flowed into my eyes as they said he was no more? #SushantSinghRajput We miss you..

We lost a jewel of Indian cinema ?? Photo.twitter.com/toilh37JiZ – Sweta Singh Kirti (@KirtiSweta) June 14, 2021 She said: “On June 14, 2020, around 2 p.m., news of a breakup broke my heart. “Tears flowed into my eyes as they said he was gone. “#SushantSinghRajput We miss you, we have lost a gem of Indian cinema. “ Shweta Singh Kirti’s tweet comes despite her intention to spend the anniversary of her brother’s death in a lonely retreat. On May 27, 2021, she announced on Instagram that she would be spending June in the mountains without internet access. Kirti said she spent time “cherishing her sweet memories in silence”.







