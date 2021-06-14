OneRepublic to perform at the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino for an exclusive two-night engagement on September 4-5, 2021





A presale of artists is planned for Tuesday June 15 at 10 a.m. PT. Caesars Rewards members, the Caesars Entertainment loyalty program, as well as Live Nation and Zappos customers will have access to a presale starting at Wednesday June 16 at 10 a.m. PT through Thursday June 17th at 10 p.m. PT. Tickets from $ 45, plus applicable taxes and fees, will be available for sale to the general public from Friday June 18 at 10 a.m. PT at ticketmaster.com.

ABOUT ONEREPUBLIC OneRepublic, nominated for the GRAMMYs, is composed of a singer-songwriter and singer Hay tedder Ryanguitarists Zach Filkins and Drew brown, bassist and cellist Brent Kutzle, and drummer Eddie fisher. The band released their first setDream out loudin 2007. The release included the hit single “Apologize”, which broke digital sales and broadcast records worldwide and received a GRAMMY Award nomination. The band’s second album, 2009To wake up, produced the hit singles “All the Right Moves”, “Secrets” and “Good Life”. The platinum certified albumNativefollowed in 2013, with the No. 1 hit and 33 million singles “Counting Stars”, as well as a world tour. OneRepublic releasedOh my my, their fourth full album in 2016. In the spring of 2019, the band released “Start Again ft. Logic,” a song featured on the soundtrack of the Netflix drama 13 reasons why and “Connection” which was part of FCA’s Summer of Jeep campaign. More recently, OneRepublic released “Run” from their upcoming album,Human.In 2020, the group released “Lose Somebody” with Kygo and “Wild Life,” which appeared in the original Disney + film, Clouds. OneRepublic raised 5B streams on Spotify to date. OneRepublic’s tracks “Rescue Me”, “Somebody To Love”, “Wanted”, “Didn’t I” and “Better Days” from their upcoming album,Human, are out now. Follow OneRepublic onInstagram,TIC Tac,FacebookandTwitter. ABOUT LIVE NATION LAS VEGAS Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world’s leading live entertainment company, comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts and Live Nation Sponsorship. Live Nation Las Vegas produces Usher Residency shows, Keith Urbain, Mariah carey and Sting at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace; Lady Gaga, Aerosmith and Bruno Mars at the Park Theater at the Park MGM; Earth, Wind & Fire, Styx, Chicago, ZZ TOP and Adam lambert at the Venetian Theater at the Venetian Resort Las Vegas; Shania Twain, Kelly clarkson, Christina aguilera, Gwen Stefani and Scorpions at the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino; and Santana at House of Blues. Live Nation Las Vegas also brings other world-famous artists to many other top concert venues in the city including Allegiant Stadium, T-Mobile Arena, MGM Grand Garden Arena, Michelob ULTRA Arena, Downtown Las Vegas Events Center. and more. For more information visit www.livenationentertainment.comFind Live Nation Las Vegas onFacebook,Instagramand follow us onTwitter. PLANET HOLLYWOOD STATION & CASINO Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino is the centerpiece of the famous Las Vegas Strip, with 2,500 beautifully redesigned guest rooms and suitesshowcasing some of the best views in the city, along with endless options of unparalleled shopping, distinguished dining, popular entertainment, and vibrant nightlife. A bright and bold addition to the resort portfolio, the new Ultra Hip rooms feature contemporary elegance and luxury bedding. Known as the place to play for its celebrity guest list, Planet Hollywood’s 231 newly remodeled suites feature expansive views of the sparkling skyline and bold decor items such as hanging sofas, living spaces living room style and oversized modern artwork. The complex includes over 100,000 square feet of games, several lounges, impressive restaurants including Gordon Ramsay Burger, KOI, Strip House and the award-winning Spice Market Buffet, an intimate wedding chapel, and the Planet Hollywood Spa by Mandara. Home to the first pop music residency in Las Vegas, the Zappos Theater is one of the largest theaters on the Vegas Strip and features a variety of resident headliners, including superstars Gwen Stefani and Shania Twain. Magician Criss angel performs exaggerated visual spectacle of “Criss Angel MINDFREAKin the newly renovated Criss Angel Theater. The property is surrounded by Miracle Mile Shops with over 170 specialty stores and restaurants. Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino is operated by a subsidiary of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR). For more information, please visit planethollywoodresort.comor Caesars Entertainment Las Vegas media room. Find Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino on Facebookand follow Twitterand Instagram. Must be 21 or over to play. Know when to stop before you start. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, you can access crisis counseling and referral services by calling 1-800-522-4700 2021, Caesars License Company, LLC. Please click here for admat. SOURCE Caesars Entertainment, Inc.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos