Trevor Noah’s ‘Back To Abnormal World Tour’ Arrives at White Oak Amphitheater on Friday September 24 | The comedy

The Trevor NoahBack To Abnormal Tour arrives in Greensboro on Friday, September 24, 2021 at the White Oak Amphitheater at the Greensboro Coliseum complex.
General tickets go on sale June 18 at 10:00 a.m. local time atLiveNation.com.
Produced by Live Nation, the tour kicks off on September 18 in Santa Barbara, California at the Santa Barbara Bowl with stops in Washington DC, Houston, Chicago, Los Angeles and more before this stop ends at the Chase Center in San Francisco on December 10. Fans can expect more dates to be announced in 2022.
RETURN TO ABNORMAL VISIT DATES:
* Not a Live Nation date
Saturday September 18, 2021 SANTA BARBARA, CA Santa Barbara Bowl *
Friday, September 24, 2021 GREENSBORO, NC White Oak Amphitheater at Greensboro Coliseum
Saturday September 25, 2021 WILMINGTON, NC Riverfront Park Amphitheater
Friday October 1, 2021 LOVELAND, CO Budweiser Events Center
Saturday October 2, 2021 COLORADO SPRINGS, CO Broadmoor World Arena
Friday, October 8, 2021 ESTERO, FL Hertz Arena *
Saturday October 9, 2021 ORLANDO, FL Amway Center *
Friday, October 15, 2021 WASHINGTON DC Capital One Arena
Saturday, October 16, 2021 PHILADELPHIA, PA Wells Fargo Center
Friday October 22, 2021 HOLLYWOOD, FL Hard Rock Live *
Friday, November 5, 2021 DALLAS, TX American Airlines Center
Saturday, November 6, 2021 HOUSTON, TX Toyota Center
Friday 19 November 2021 GRAND RAPIDS, MI Van Andel Arena
Saturday, November 20, 2021 CHICAGO, IL United Center
Friday, November 26, 2021 SEATTLE, WA Climate Pledge Arena
Saturday, November 27, 2021 PORTLAND, OR Moda Center
Sunday, November 28, 2021 KENNEWICK, WA Toyota Center
Friday December 3, 2021 SAN DIEGO, CA Viejas Arena
Saturday, December 4, 2021 LOS ANGELES, CA Le Forum
Friday, December 10, 2021 SAN FRANCISCO, CA Chase Center
Trevor Noah is Africa’s most successful comedian and is the host of the award-winning The Daily Show on Comedy Central. Under Trevor, The Daily Show with Trevor Noah broke free from the constraints of a 30-minute linear show, producing engaging social content, award-winning digital series, podcasts and more for its global audiences. In 2020, The Daily Show with Trevor Noah received six Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Variety Talk Series and Outstanding Writing for A Variety Series.
Trevor has written, produced, and starred in 11 comedy specials, the most recent of which, Trevor Noah: Son of Patricia, which launched in November 2018 on Netflix. Special touches on racism, immigration, camping and more. Trevor Noah: Son Of Patricia received a NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Variety Show, as well as a Grammy nomination for Best Comedic Album.
Trevor is the author of the New York Times # 1 bestseller Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood, which received the Thurber Prize for American Humor and two NAACP Image Awards. Born a Crime’s Audible Edition, performed by Trevor, remains one of the best-selling, top-rated, and most-commented Audible performances of all time. To date, Born a Crime has sold over a million copies in all formats.
In April 2018, Noah launched The Trevor Noah Foundation, a youth development initiative that gives young people the foundation for a better life: access to high quality education. Noah’s vision is a world where an education enables young people to dream, see and build the impossible.
