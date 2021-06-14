Trevor Noah’s ‘Back To Abnormal World Tour’ Arrives at White Oak Amphitheater on Friday September 24 | The comedy





The Trevor NoahBack To Abnormal Tour arrives in Greensboro on Friday, September 24, 2021 at the White Oak Amphitheater at the Greensboro Coliseum complex. General tickets go on sale June 18 at 10:00 a.m. local time atLiveNation.com. Produced by Live Nation, the tour kicks off on September 18 in Santa Barbara, California at the Santa Barbara Bowl with stops in Washington DC, Houston, Chicago, Los Angeles and more before this stop ends at the Chase Center in San Francisco on December 10. Fans can expect more dates to be announced in 2022. RETURN TO ABNORMAL VISIT DATES: * Not a Live Nation date Saturday September 18, 2021 SANTA BARBARA, CA Santa Barbara Bowl * Friday, September 24, 2021 GREENSBORO, NC White Oak Amphitheater at Greensboro Coliseum Saturday September 25, 2021 WILMINGTON, NC Riverfront Park Amphitheater Friday October 1, 2021 LOVELAND, CO Budweiser Events Center Saturday October 2, 2021 COLORADO SPRINGS, CO Broadmoor World Arena Friday, October 8, 2021 ESTERO, FL Hertz Arena * Saturday October 9, 2021 ORLANDO, FL Amway Center * Friday, October 15, 2021 WASHINGTON DC Capital One Arena Saturday, October 16, 2021 PHILADELPHIA, PA Wells Fargo Center Friday October 22, 2021 HOLLYWOOD, FL Hard Rock Live * Friday, November 5, 2021 DALLAS, TX American Airlines Center Saturday, November 6, 2021 HOUSTON, TX Toyota Center Friday 19 November 2021 GRAND RAPIDS, MI Van Andel Arena Saturday, November 20, 2021 CHICAGO, IL United Center Friday, November 26, 2021 SEATTLE, WA Climate Pledge Arena Saturday, November 27, 2021 PORTLAND, OR Moda Center Sunday, November 28, 2021 KENNEWICK, WA Toyota Center Friday December 3, 2021 SAN DIEGO, CA Viejas Arena Saturday, December 4, 2021 LOS ANGELES, CA Le Forum Friday, December 10, 2021 SAN FRANCISCO, CA Chase Center Trevor Noah is Africa’s most successful comedian and is the host of the award-winning The Daily Show on Comedy Central. Under Trevor, The Daily Show with Trevor Noah broke free from the constraints of a 30-minute linear show, producing engaging social content, award-winning digital series, podcasts and more for its global audiences. In 2020, The Daily Show with Trevor Noah received six Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Variety Talk Series and Outstanding Writing for A Variety Series. Trevor has written, produced, and starred in 11 comedy specials, the most recent of which, Trevor Noah: Son of Patricia, which launched in November 2018 on Netflix. Special touches on racism, immigration, camping and more. Trevor Noah: Son Of Patricia received a NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Variety Show, as well as a Grammy nomination for Best Comedic Album. Trevor is the author of the New York Times # 1 bestseller Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood, which received the Thurber Prize for American Humor and two NAACP Image Awards. Born a Crime’s Audible Edition, performed by Trevor, remains one of the best-selling, top-rated, and most-commented Audible performances of all time. To date, Born a Crime has sold over a million copies in all formats. In April 2018, Noah launched The Trevor Noah Foundation, a youth development initiative that gives young people the foundation for a better life: access to high quality education. Noah’s vision is a world where an education enables young people to dream, see and build the impossible. About Live Nation Entertainment Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world’s leading live entertainment company comprised of market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts and Live Nation Sponsorship. For more information visit www.livenationentertainment.com.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos