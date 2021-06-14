Chrissy Teigen: I was a troll and I’m so sorry | Entertainment

Monday, Teigen shared a long medium piece she wrote in which she talks about her “VERY humiliating few weeks”.
“I know I’ve been silent, and God knows you don’t want to hear from me, but I want you to know I’m sitting in a hole of deserved global punishment, the ultimate ‘sit here and think about what you did, “Teigen wrote.” Not a day, not a moment went by that I did not feel the overwhelming weight of regret for the things I said in the past.”
Last month, Stodden, who identifies as non-binary, made it public that Teigen was cruel to them on social media years ago after Stodden, then 16, married actor Doug. Hutchison, then 50 years old.
“(Teigen) wouldn’t just tweet publicly that he wanted me to ‘take a nap’ but tell me privately in DM and tell me to kill myself,” Stodden said The Daily Beast. “Things like, ‘I can’t wait for you to die.'”
Reflecting on it in his Medium article, Teigen wrote, “As you know, a bunch of my old ugly (ugly, ugly) tweets have resurfaced.”
“I’m really ashamed of them,” Teigen wrote. “As I look at them and understand the harm they have caused, I have to stop and ask myself: how could I have done this? “
According to Teigen, there are “more than a few” people to apologize to publicly and she says she contacted some of the people she was mean to in private.
These people, she wrote, “needed empathy, kindness, understanding and support, not my meanness masquerading as a flippant, nervous sort of humor.”
“I was a troll, period,” Teigen said. “And I’m so sorry.”
In the article published on Monday, Teigen wrote: “I want to take it a step further here, thinking about those I hurt and my friends I disappointed” with what she called her “snark” to some celebrities “that she did via” jokes, random sightings. “
“I was actually insecure, immature, and in a world where I felt I needed to impress strangers to be accepted,” Teigen wrote. “If there was a bunch of pop culture out there, I took to Twitter to try and grab attention and show what I thought at the time was a crass, smart, harmless joke. made me cool and approachable if I laughed at celebrities. “
Teigen said his article was intended to provide context for people, not to portray himself as a victim. She has grown up since then, she said, married, had children, received therapy and received enough trolling to understand the damage she caused.
“I understand better what drives trolling – the instant gratification you get from going wild and clapping, throwing rocks at someone you think is invincible because they are famous,” he said. -she writes. “Plus, now I know what it’s like to receive incredible vitriol. Believe me, the irony of that doesn’t escape me.”
