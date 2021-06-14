EXCLUSIVE: Lagaan is probably my least prepared performance, says Aamir Khan | Bollywood

Aur Bhuvan ka naam itihaas ke panno mein kahi kho gaya… This concluding voice over in Lagaan (2001) is perhaps the exact opposite of what the movie in which he played an iconic character did to Aamir Khan’s career. Khan and the film have both won several accolades and 20 years later the memories are still vivid in his mind. As he speaks to us for an exclusive conversation via a zoom call, the actor opens up about the ups and downs during the filming of the film, the unique mix of casting, and if he was going out and the possibility of a remake. Extracts:

Many people still wonder if Lagaan was loosely based on a true story or if it was a work of pure fiction …

Lagaan was entirely a fiction; there was no truth in it. However, the script Ashu (director Ashutosh Gowarikar) wrote is so close to real life that something like it could have happened. There were a lot of British officers at that time, there were a lot of Indians at that time, so aisi koi kahaani agar Hindustan mein ghati hogi toh humne uske baare mein suna bhi nahi hoga. Is this a probable story? Yes, that’s a probable story, but it’s not based on facts. It’s fiction, but very close to the facts.

I remember from one of our previous interactions, you mentioned that you weren’t able to spend a single day with Ashutosh and discuss your character, Bhuvan. And it was one night before your first day of filming in Bhuj that you asked him to sit for a while. Would you like to remind us of this story in detail?

(Laughs) Yeah, he said apne paas waise bhi time nahi hai, jo tu kar raha hai, yahi correct hai. Lagaan was such a busy film of preparation that neither Ashu nor I had time to sit down and discuss my character at length. So literally on the last day I said you spent some time with all the other actors just saath ek bar bhi nahi baitha. You just guess I would do it right. So we didn’t really prepare together. In fact, I had prepared myself slowly in my head, but I had never had the chance to share with Ashu ki main aisa soch raha hu, and if also imagined Bhuvan like that? So that was the day I got to share with him and luckily it worked for Ashu as well, and what we thought we were on the same page.

Director Ashutosh Gowarikar and Aamir Khan while filming Lagaan (2001).

Also, the fact that you were preparing your lines one night before the shoot, is that true?

I had to struggle with my diction. What normally happens is like in PK, I spoke Bhojpuri or Dangal, I picked up Haryanavi. But then I was 3-4 months old, every word had to be pronounced correctly, and I had spent 3-4 months with the phonetics teacher. But, I didn’t have this preparation time in Lagaan. I was literally learning my lines a day before the scene was shot.

You also became a producer with Lagaan. Did it play a role in your having less time to prepare for your role?

Certainly. I think my lack of preparation in Lagaan, I can honestly blame it on my work as a producer (laughs). Itna kaam tha as producer ki main as actor prep nahi kar paaya. Also, it was the first movie I produced, and I was more careful that nothing went wrong. Therefore, Lagaan is probably my least prepared performance.

In addition, Ashu had given two films before that, which were not as successful. So while I trusted him, his script and his ability that’s why I was moving forward, by kahin by ek darr bhi lagta hai ki, yeh beeda utha kar humne kono galti toh nahi ki (Laughs).

So when were you convinced that nothing will go wrong from here on out?

I remember one day we were filming for a scene where we see the clouds coming in and the temple boy is playing the drum, making some noise, and we are all excited … ghanan ghanan ghanan, arrey baarish aane wali hai. So Ashu kicked in, set the cart and said he wanted to capture our faces. He told us to come from different directions and come together at some point in the frame. We did a few rehearsals where I came to stand in front of the camera, and everyone gathered around me. Aur mujhe laga aisa hi hoga. But later we realized that Ashu was doing the rehearsal just for the timing of the cart, he didn’t care about us. After getting the tram timing right, he said, now I’ll give you your positions. He put Ismail, Bhura and others in the center and told me to go to the far corner.

The iconic cricket team of the villagers of Lagaan

I got a little scared and asked him: aren’t we doing a little too much experimentation? After all, we were making a mainstream movie that audiences should love. He told me, you see, you’re not my hero, Aamir. You are Bhouvan. For the village, you are one of them. Usko bhi hum jyada bhav nahi dete, we don’t see him as a leader.

So, as a director, he had conceived this that while the film is unfolding, Bhuvan is like any other villager and only when he says, Sarat manjoor hai, he becomes the leader and everyone follows him. He said until then, I don’t want to keep you in the center of the frame. After receiving this response from Ashu, I was sure he knew the script by heart and I didn’t need to worry at all.

I totally agree with him that Bhuvan will only become a hero when he does something heroic. Before that, it is only according to the cast that Aamir is a star and the others are not, but film mein sab ek samaan hai. So this progression, Ashu had thought about it, and it impressed me a lot.

Speaking of the cast of the films, which do you think was the most unique of all and why?

I’m going to talk about the casting that didn’t take place. I find it very interesting. So, for the role of Bhura, the murgi wallah, which Raghubir Yadav played, we had initially proposed the film to Ravi Baswani, he is no longer. But, he couldn’t commit so many days because of his mother’s health. We really wanted him to play that role, so I still miss Ravi, and sometimes I wonder if he had, it would have been very charming.

Not that Raghubir ji wasn’t good at it. He was awesome. In fact, Raghubir ji was chosen to play the role of Ram Singh, Queen Elizabeth’s translator. When Ravi said no, we told Raghubir ji to do the Bhuras part and we brought Javed Khan for the Ram Singhs part.

Behind the Scenes Moments at Lagaan (2001)

Another very interesting cast was that of Goli. There were a number of actors who had been auditioned and one of the people added was Daya Shankar Pandey, who ultimately played the role. He kept telling me to talk to Ashu that there were several roles in Lagaan and that he could at least fit in somewhere. But Ashu felt that Dayas’ look was not right for the role. When I told her that, Daya laughed and said, Kya baat kar raha hai yaar. Matlab ab Yash Chopra ji mujhe Dil Toh Pagal Hai mein legein? Main agar Lagaan mein follows nahi hota toh kaun si pictrue mein follows hounga. I only look like a villager, I don’t look like anything else. How many we laughed, and finally he was in the movie. He’s a deadly guy.

Lagaan was a long movie, so if it were to be shot today, do you think the team could have cut the runtime?

I can say for sure that no matter how hard Ashu tried, Lagaan ki length utni hi hoti. Back then, too, we were doing our best not to make a 4 hour movie, but we couldn’t call it shorter. So even today we would have tried just as hard, and we would still have failed and we would still have a 3 hour 42 minute movie. In fact, the original cut is 4 hours 2 minutes, and in the last cut of the movie, we deleted an 18 minute track.

Aamir Khan and director Ashutosh Gowarikar while filming Lagaan (2001)

Speaking of current affairs, as an actor-producer, would you agree if Lagaan was to be designed only for the web and published on OTT platforms first?

Well, I have nothing against OTT, it’s a great platform and I love watching stuff there. I just feel that the work that I do and, the work that I do, I am a movie person, a theater lover. I like to watch it in the movie theater. So no matter when I make my films, I would like the first exposure to be in a movie theater, no matter when that happens. Of course, I would like it to finally come to OTT, but I’m a person who would love to see it on the big screen first.

And what about a possible remake if someone has an idea? Are you going to allow someone to touch the classic you created 20 years ago?

Why not? I’m not possessive about these things, Khan’s response comes quickly, and he continues, If another creative team wants to do it, I won’t stop anyone. I would say make it a better one than what we did and maybe learn from them how much we missed. I do not have any problems. In fact, I would find it interesting to see how they make Lagaan in the present day and how Bhuvan would do his part.

