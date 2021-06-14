Vijay Deverakonda Inspired By Shah Rukh Khan’s Journey, Actor Reveals At Dabboo Ratnani Calendar Launch

In January of this year, Vijay Deverakonda did a photoshoot for photographer Dabboo Ratnani in Mumbai. On Monday, June 14, the Arjun Reddy actor shared a photo of his rugged look from the calendar shoot on his Instagram. Vijay revealed how he fell on the Dabboo Ratnanis timeline, why he was inspired by Shah Rukh Khan’s journey, and how his past, present and future revolves around his upcoming film, Liger, during an Instagram Live. .

VIJAY DEVERAKONDAS RUGGED LOOK FROM THE DABBOO RATNANIS CALENDAR

Dabboo Ratnani, who first worked with Vijay on a commercial shoot, was delighted to collaborate with actor Dear Comrade again – this time for his schedule. On Monday, Vijay revealed his rugged look from the calendar shoot where he can be seen in a white waistcoat and black jeans riding a bike. Flaunting her long locks in the monochrome photo, Vijay shows off her muscular physique. Speaking about the shoot on an Instagram Live with Dabboo Ratnani, Vijay said: It was a quick shoot, that’s what I love about Dabboo. He knows what he wants and he gets it. Getting featured on her timeline has always been on my checklist and it finally happened in 2021.

VIJAY DEVERAKONDA IS INSPIRED BY SHAH RUKH KHANS TRAVEL

Vijay Deverakonda, who rose to fame in Telugu cinema with Arjun Reddy, will soon be seen in the pan-Indian film, Liger. During the live, Vijay revealed how he saw Shah Rukh Khan several times on the Dabboo Ratnani calendar. Speaking of which, he said, I have seen Shah Rukh Khan several times on the calendar and since then I have wanted to be on the calendar. I love how SRK came from Delhi with nothing and became the king. He is very cool and his career inspires me a lot.

WHAT ON THE FRONT WORK FOR VIJAY?

Vijay Deverakonda was last seen in World Famous Lover, which didn’t perform well at the box office. He shot for his next film, Liger, directed by Puri Jagannadh. When the lockdown was announced in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Vijay was shooting for Liger in Mumbai. The film is set to hit theaters on September 9.

Liger is a sports drama in which Deverakonda will play the role of a boxer. The film is jointly produced by Puri Jagannadh, Charmme Kaur and Karan Johar.

