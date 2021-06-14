Vijay Deverakonda Inspired By Shah Rukh Khan’s Journey, Actor Reveals At Dabboo Ratnani Calendar Launch

On Monday June 14, Vijay Deverakonda shared a new photo of his rugged look from the Dabboo Ratnanis 2021 calendar. The actor will be seen next in Liger.
Vijay Deverakonda shared a photo from the shoot from photographer Daboo Ratnani’s calendar.
In January of this year, Vijay Deverakonda did a photoshoot for photographer Dabboo Ratnani in Mumbai. On Monday, June 14, the Arjun Reddy actor shared a photo of his rugged look from the calendar shoot on his Instagram. Vijay revealed how he fell on the Dabboo Ratnanis timeline, why he was inspired by Shah Rukh Khan’s journey, and how his past, present and future revolves around his upcoming film, Liger, during an Instagram Live. .
VIJAY DEVERAKONDAS RUGGED LOOK FROM THE DABBOO RATNANIS CALENDAR
Dabboo Ratnani, who first worked with Vijay on a commercial shoot, was delighted to collaborate with actor Dear Comrade again – this time for his schedule. On Monday, Vijay revealed his rugged look from the calendar shoot where he can be seen in a white waistcoat and black jeans riding a bike. Flaunting her long locks in the monochrome photo, Vijay shows off her muscular physique. Speaking about the shoot on an Instagram Live with Dabboo Ratnani, Vijay said: It was a quick shoot, that’s what I love about Dabboo. He knows what he wants and he gets it. Getting featured on her timeline has always been on my checklist and it finally happened in 2021.
VIJAY DEVERAKONDA IS INSPIRED BY SHAH RUKH KHANS TRAVEL
Vijay Deverakonda, who rose to fame in Telugu cinema with Arjun Reddy, will soon be seen in the pan-Indian film, Liger. During the live, Vijay revealed how he saw Shah Rukh Khan several times on the Dabboo Ratnani calendar. Speaking of which, he said, I have seen Shah Rukh Khan several times on the calendar and since then I have wanted to be on the calendar. I love how SRK came from Delhi with nothing and became the king. He is very cool and his career inspires me a lot.
WHAT ON THE FRONT WORK FOR VIJAY?
Vijay Deverakonda was last seen in World Famous Lover, which didn’t perform well at the box office. He shot for his next film, Liger, directed by Puri Jagannadh. When the lockdown was announced in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Vijay was shooting for Liger in Mumbai. The film is set to hit theaters on September 9.
Liger is a sports drama in which Deverakonda will play the role of a boxer. The film is jointly produced by Puri Jagannadh, Charmme Kaur and Karan Johar.
SEE ALSO | What did Vijay Deverakonda give to Loire producer Charmme Kaur on the occasion of her 34th birthday?
SEE ALSO | Vijay Deverakonda turns 32 at home. Fans wish actor Arjun Reddy
Click here for IndiaToday.ins full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit