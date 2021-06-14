Behind the Scenes at the Westminster Dog Show | Entertainment

At Sunday, a fluffy little Pekingese named Wasabi won the Best in Show award at the 145th annual event at the Lyndhurst Estate in Tarrytown, New York, with his breeder, David Fitzpatrick, promising the best dog was going to be treated with a filet mignon to bring him back at home the first prize.
“He’s got that little extra something, that little bit of shine that sets a dog apart,” Fitzpatrick said, adding that “he deserves his own tank.”
A speech not unusual in the world of Westminster.
The Dog’s Extravaganza is the second-oldest continuous sporting event in the United States, after the Kentucky Derby, and is also the longest-running live-action dog show on television nationwide, according to the Westminster Kennel Club.
A lot of people love dogs, of course, but apparently they also love watching people treat the sport so seriously.
Westminster resident expert and former judge Gail Miller Bisher has over 35 years of experience in the sport as a handler, breeder, trainer and spokesperson. She told CNN that Westminster is a way of life for people involved in sports – and behind the scenes it’s not all that different from the classic 2000 cult film, “Best in Show.”
“Athletes love the movie ‘Best in Show.’ It’s satire and it’s very funny, “Bisher said with a laugh. “One of the good things about our sport is that it’s such a community and we really have people from all walks of life. You can have a CEO of a company competing with a teacher at the retirement.”
Bisher’s parents were breeders and from a young age she groomed, trained, conditioned and cared for all types of dogs. She can tell facts about any race you throw at her.
“Each breed has a written standard that explains what the characteristics of that breed are. It is very specific. It can relate to the shape of the eye, the color of the eyes, the texture of the coat, the length of the tail,” she explained. “I mean, it’s very specific about the rib cage spring and all of those aspects are based on what the breed was originally bred for, what its function was. judgment. The judges have studied the written standard, then they compare the dogs to see which conforms the most to that written standard. “
Bisher said that while she is aware and understands concerns about dog breeding, responsible breeding is about preservation.
“It’s more about preserving the races as they were meant to be in history, as some bloodhounds are still working, they are still working in our communities today,” she said. “The predictability of a purebred dog is what really is the advantage because that’s why when you have a dog that has to work, whether it’s for the visually impaired or a medical alert dog or a sniffer dog bombs or now we have Covid-sniffing dog, any of these jobs, purebred dogs are selected for these jobs. And that’s because of their predictability, you know what you’re going to get, you know temperament, you know the work ethic because those are traits that carry over to. “
“The goal is to make the breed as healthy as possible. The goal is not to continue the genetic issues. So it’s largely that people don’t necessarily understand it,” Bisher added. “The other element is that breed clubs, like the Basset Hound Club of America, every breed has a parent club, and these parent clubs, their primary focus is the welfare and protection of the breed.”
Part of keeping the Westminster show up is educating the audience, Bisher said. Behind the scenes, the breeds are all ranked with experts on hand to explain the different breeds and traits of dogs.
“When the public comes to the dog show, they can walk the aisles, see all the different breeds, touch them, pet them, check with breeders, owners and handlers before bringing a dog into your home.” , Bisher explained. “Yes, there is a competition and it is competition dogs that are there to compete, but they are [handlers] are also there to speak to the public and represent their races and try to help people find the right race for their lifestyle. “
As for the behind-the-scenes drama that has been satirized into entertainment, Bisher said most people only compete for their passion for dogs and the hope of a title.
“Everyone wants to win. Absolutely. I mean, I would say everyone is serious in the ring, but outside of the ring we are definitely a community,” she said. “If anyone needs help, the other dogs will definitely always help them. But inside the ring, yes, it gets competitive. Everyone’s there for a reason.”
This reason? The right to boast of the title Best in Show. And for the Wasabi, a filet mignon.
Here are the winners of the 2021 groups:
Before a dog can be selected as a Best in Show, it must win the Best of Breed award and then the group category.
Hound Group – Bourbon the Whippet, who won the reserve place, or finalist
Toy Group – Wasabi the Pekingese, who won the Best in Show award
Non Sporting Group – Mathew the French Bulldog
Breeding Group – Connor the Old English Sheepdog
Sporting Group – German shorthaired pointer Jade whose mother CJ was crowned Best in Show in 2016
Task Force – Striker the Samoyed
Terrier Group – Boy the West Highland White Terrier