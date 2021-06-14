Radhe Box Office: Salman Khan star collects Rs. 17,792 from 2 theaters in Maharashtra over the weekend; 216 tickets sold in 3 days: Bollywood Box Office





Salman Khan-starRadhe your most wanted Bhaireleased worldwide on Eid day, that is, May 13, 2021, as promised by the superstar. However, the film was consumed in India primarily on the ZeePlex pay-per-view platform, as theaters were closed in most parts of India. It only managed to release in 3 cinemas, that also only in Tripura. With Maharashtra going into unlock mode, theaters have been allowed to open in neighborhoods and towns that fall under level 1. These are the places where cases are firmly under control. While many regions fall under Tier 1, theaters in those locations preferred not to open due to lack of content. But two cinemas took the initiative and releasedRadhe your most wanted Bhaifrom Friday June 11. These two cinemas are Enjoy Drive-in cinema in Malegaon and Khinvasara Cineplex (formerly Apsara Cinema) in Aurangabad. While playing the Enjoy Drive-in cinemaRadhe your most wanted Bhaitwice a day, at 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., Khinvasara Cineplex aired the action film four times a day, at 12:00 p.m., 3:00 p.m., 6:15 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Bollywood Hungamahad reported exclusively on Saturday, June 12 that on Friday, at Enjoy, 62 people had come to see the film for the first show. The 9:30 p.m. show was canceled for lack of public. As for the Khinvasara Cineplex, 22 tickets were sold on 4 shows. According to a trade expert, the film raised around Rs. 6,018 on June 11. Bollywood Hungamanow has access to the Saturday and Sunday collections as well. At the Enjoy Drive-in theater, the response was a little weak on Saturday compared to Friday as only 16 tickets were sold. At Khinvasara Cineplex, occupancy almost doubled with the sale of 41 tickets. On Sunday, the Enjoy Drive-in theater enjoyed much better attendance with the sale of 39 tickets. As for Khinvasara Cineplex, it attracted 36 viewers on four shows. Trade expert saidBollywood Hungama, The Saturday,Radhe your most wanted Bhaicollected Rs. 5,445 while on Sunday it collected Rs. 6,229. These are approximate figures. Since the Friday collections amounted to Rs. 6,018, the weekend collections ofRadhe your most wanted Bhaiare Rs. 17,792. In its release week,Radhe your most wanted Bhaihad collected Rs. 63,248 from Tripura theaters. The total film collections of Tripura and Maharashtra cinemas now stand at Rs. 81,040. Meanwhile, as of today, Khinvasara Cineplex will only play 2 showsby Radhe Your most wanted Bhaiinstead of 4, at 3:00 p.m. and 6:15 p.m. It remains to be seen whether these two theaters will continue to broadcast the film from next Friday. On the other hand, sources suggest thatRadhe your most wanted Bhaiwill also get a release in Mumbai and other cities once the government gives the go-ahead for cinemas to open. Radhe India box office summary at a glance WEEK 1 (outing to Agartala and Dharmanagar in Tripura) Day 1 [13 May] Rs. 10,432 Day 2 [14 May] Rs. 22,518 Day 3 [15 May] – Rs. 13,485 Day 4 [16 May] – Rs. 13,485 Day 5 [17 May] – Rs. 1,155 Day 6 [18 May] Rs. 1,155 Day 7 [19 May] – Rs. 509 Day 8 [20 May] – Rs. 509 Total Rs. 63,248 Week 2 (outing to Malegaon and Aurangabad in Maharashtra) Day 9 [11 Jun] Rs. 6,018 Day 10 [12 June] – Rs. 5,445 Day 11 [13 June] – Rs. 6 229 Total Rs. 17,792 GRAND TOTAL (till date) Rs. 81,040 More Pages: Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai Box Office Collection, Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai Movie Review

