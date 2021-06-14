Telugu movie Jayam is 19: actor Nithiin calls him his most unforgettable memory





Actor Nithiin took to Twitter on Monday to celebrate the successful completion of 19 years since the release of his first film Jayam, which was one of Telugu cinema’s biggest blockbusters. Sharing a heartfelt message, Nithiin said Jayam was the most unforgettable memory of his career. Jayam, who marked Teja’s directorial debut, is one of the biggest hits in the Telugu industry. The film, a romantic drama, also starred Sada and Gopichand in key roles. Jayam turns 19 today. The trip of this film will always be the most unforgettable memory. The immense support and love spread through my fans is immeasurable. A big thank you to all who believe in me and a special mention to my dir Teja sir. Eternally grateful, Nithiin wrote. #JAYAM ends 19 today. The trip of this film will always be the most unforgettable memory The immense support and love spread through my fans is immeasurable, a big thank you 2 all 4 believing in me and a special mention 2 my dir TEJA sir always grateful. . pic.twitter.com/NJfZWiLWkk – nithiin (@actor_nithiin) June 14, 2021 Jayam was remade in Tamil a few years later with actor Ravi and it was just as successful. Last seen onscreen in the Telugu romantic comedy Rang De, Nithiin is currently busy filming the upcoming Maestro movie, the Telugu remake of Andhadhun. Maestro directors revealed on Monday that filming of the film’s final program has started in Hyderabad. The film also stars Tamannaah Bhatia and Nabha Natesh. Nithiin will reprise the role of Ayushmann Khurranas as a blind musician who finds himself embroiled in a mysterious murder. Nabha Natesh will play the roles of Radhika Apte while Tamannaah Bhatia will step into the shoes of the character tried by Tabu. Not so long ago, it was rumored that Ramya Krishnan had been approached to offer to play the character of Tabus. However, the talks never came to fruition and the creators continued with Tamannaah. Also Read: Neena Gupta Tells Kareena Kapoor She Was Dumped By A Man She Was About To Marry: “I Was Living With Him” In a statement last year, Tamannaah said she was thrilled to play a role with negative undertones. The rest of the casting will be finalized and announced shortly. The remake, which is directed by M Gandhi, will have music by Mahati Sagar while Hari K Vedanth will rotate the camera. there: 10



Related stories







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos