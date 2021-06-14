Entertainment
Jasmine Cephas Jones to star in new show – The Hollywood Reporter
Three years later Blind spot became an independent hit, it is returning as a Starz series starring Jasmine Cephas Jones, which debuted Sunday with a Los Angeles premiere at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery.
The 2018 film starred Daveed Diggs and Rafael Casal as Bay Area best friends and addressed issues of race, police violence and the justice system; the show now picks up six months after the film as Ashley (Cephas Jones) is suddenly forced to navigate the maternity ward when her boyfriend Miles (Casal) is arrested, forcing her and her young son to move in with Miles’ mother and sister.
“We really didn’t want to do a series because we thought it would mean Collin (Diggs) and Miles in a new chapter, we were like, ‘How are we going to get past that? It has been an exciting few days for them, ”said Casal of their initial resistance to reinterpreting the material. “The Bay Area has thousands and thousands of stories that weren’t told, so we were like the fastest way to jump into a few other stories that we really want to see and show, and Ashley was just felt like the way in. “
Turning the series into a pandemic, Casal, who serves as showrunner and executive producer as well as co-star, says precautions dictate keeping the cast small with only a limited number of people allowed in a room, and hopes to have several. seasons to “introduce more and more types of characters, both in front of the camera and how we engage the community on the other side of the lens and really make it a Bay story told by the people of Bay.”
Cephas Jones, who played a small role in the original film, now takes center stage, wrapping up a hectic week of Blind spot events while her fiancé Anthony Ramos also had the biggest days of his career with the release of In the heights. “It’s been crazy, to be honest I haven’t even really been able to absorb anything yet,” she said. THR on the COVID-safe red carpet. “I think when this is all over, I can sit down and be like, ‘Wow, we just did. “”
While the film took a male perspective, “It’s more about how the prison system affects families on the outside – not just the prisoner on the inside but the family on the outside, and in. especially through the eyes of women, “said Cephas Jones, and in revisiting these issues within the justice and police system specifically for people of color,” I hope people can have compassion and of understanding what we are talking about. We’ve been talking about this stuff for years, it’s nothing new – Stevie Wonder has talked about it in all of his albums, Spike Lee in Do the right thing. We still talk about it in our art and will continue to do so until we see some type of change.
Executive producer Jess Wu Calder added that the series also allowed them to explore the education of a black son in America while his father is incarcerated, “and we just wanted to do whatever we could to remove that stigma. because it’s such a common phenomenon, and it’s a systematic problem in this country.
The first event, which included co-stars Helen Hunt, Jaylen Barron, Candace Nicholas-Lippman and Benjamin Earl Turner, as well as fatherly support from Ron Cephas Jones, took over the Hollywood Cemetery Forever with food trucks and pods. socially distanced guests. A performance by show choreographers Lil Buck and Jon Boogz kicked off the screening, followed by a video message from Diggs, who worked in Canada and was unable to leave due to pandemic restrictions.
“I’m devastated, I’ve worked really hard to try and be there for the premiere of what I think is the best thing I’ve ever worked on,” he said in a recording, adding: “I hope you laugh a lot, I hope you think a little bit, I hope you maybe see some characters that you have never seen on TV before but know exist in real life and that they deserve to be on TV that would be cool. I especially hope you don’t care.
Blind spot is now airing on Starz.
