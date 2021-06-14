Colbert Hosts Live Audience Again for ‘Late Show’: NPR

SCS Last show Host Stephen Colbert will tape his show to a live studio audience at the Ed Sullivan Theater for the first time since the pandemic interrupted live performances.

SARAH MCCAMMON, HOST:

CBS late-night host Stephen Colbert is making a big transition tonight. He will record his “Late Show” in front of a full, fully vaccinated studio audience at the Ed Sullivan Theater in Manhattan for the first time since the pandemic interrupted live performances. Colbert’s rival on NBC, Jimmy Fallon, welcomed large audiences to his “Tonight Show” last Monday. These changes mark important signs of the TV industry returning to something closer to pre-pandemic rhythms, and here to discuss it, NPR TV reviewer Eric Deggans. Hello Eric.

ERIC DEGGANS, BY LINE: Hi.

MCCAMMON: So Colbert will be recording his show today in front of a live audience at the Ed Sullivan Theater, as we’ve heard. This is the first time since March 2020. Why is it so important to him and to late night television?

DEGGANS: Well, you know, I think Colbert is arguably the late night host who was most affected by not having an audience to play for, and he’s been talking about it a lot over the months. where he was doing his show without an audience. And he even called this show “A Late Show” instead of “The Late Show” to emphasize how different it was for him. Colbert gets a lot of energy from crowd reaction, and he uses it to fuel his performances.

And he also has a special place on TV as a late night host who helped us deal with some of the Trump administration’s nonsense and scandals, and the key to that role was hearing the audience react. to some of the jokes and concepts that it was. deliver every night. And so I think Colbert is coming back to audiences at Ed Sullivan in a very different time. You know, Joe Biden’s president. Trump isn’t dominating the headlines as much as he used to. And the competition between late-night shows on CBS, NBC, and ABC is starting to heat up again. So it will be interesting to see where it goes.

MCCAMMON: So how exactly were some of the late night hosts doing, you know, without an audience before? And what are some of Colbert and Fallon’s competitors doing?

DEGGANS: Well, it seems like every late night show handled the situation a little differently depending on the style and how comfortable they were. Many of them, including Colbert, Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel on ABC, Samantha Bee on TBS, and Trevor Noah on Comedy Central – they recorded their shows from their homes at the start of the pandemic shutdown, like, using their family as a cameraman and crew and stuff like that. And after a while, Fallon, Kimmel, Seth Meyers’ “Late Night” on NBC and James Corden’s “Late Late Show” on CBS returned to their original studios and performed to an audience consisting mostly of their own staff. . Colbert had a set built that was a replica of his office at the Ed Sullivan Theater, and he did his shows from there with his wife, Evelyn, or Evie, as he calls her, as the main audience.

And some hosts like Trevor Noah, Seth Meyers, and Jimmy Kimmel seem to be doing pretty well whether they have an audience or not, and I don’t feel a lot of pressure for these shows to bring the crowds back anytime soon. But Colbert and Fallon will now perform in front of a fully vaccinated audience, returning to the situation before the coronavirus upset much of the television industry and the world.

MCCAMMON: And Eric, we’re always looking for silver liners with all of this. Is there anything good that could come of that for these shows, something new that we could see in the future?

DEGGANS: Well, I think some shows like “Late Night” by Seth Meyers and “Daily Show” by Trevor Noah – well, he calls it “The Daily Social Distancing Show” – they’ve found new ways to tell jokes and develop a new relationship with a camera without an audience. Now Trevor Noah uses graphics and onscreen edits to create jokes in a different way. It was really fascinating to watch that. I’m really interested to see how these guys incorporate this into their work with the live audience.

MCCAMMON: Yes.

DEGGANS: Colbert will be the last of the late night gigs to return with his band to the studio. I can’t wait to see this energy. And he will welcome tonight two of his former bosses, the former host of the “Daily Show” Jon Stewart and Dana Carvey.

MCCAMMON: Eric Deggans, NPR TV reviewer, thank you.

DEGGANS: Thank you.

(MUSIC EXTRACT)

Copyright © 2021 NPR. All rights reserved. See the terms of use and permissions pages on our website at www.npr.org for more information.

NPR transcripts are created within an emergency time frame by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR entrepreneur, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative recording of NPR’s programming is the audio recording.