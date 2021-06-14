Bollywood Roundup: Urvashi Rautela, Kirti Kulhari, Pooja Banerjee, and more …

Urvashi Rautela takes a mud bath and shares a photo

Bombay– Urvashi Rautela takes inspiration from the beauty of Queen Cleopatra, passing through her Instagram post on Monday.

The actress posted a photo having a mud bath and wrote, “MY FAV MUD BATH SPA / MUD THERAPY. Cleopatra was an early mud bath lover, while modern fans include me. Enjoy the red mud of a Balearic beach. It is said to have been used as a mirror by Venus, the Roman goddess of love. Its mineral-rich mud is considered therapeutic and good for the skin.

Sharing the benefits of the mud bath on body and skin, the actress added, “Mud can really be a muddy wonder. Covered in therapeutic mud, therapeutic mud baths are still recognized today for their ability to detoxify and remove impurities, soften the skin, improve circulation and relieve aches and pains.

Kirti Kulhari: “Shaadisthan” motivated me to learn more about music

New Delhi- Kirti Kulhari says that a big reason she liked playing the lead singer of a band in her new movie “Shaadisthan” is because she’s a musician at heart.

Kirti portrays Sasha, who is free and lives her life on her own terms, and performs in a group with three guys.

“I am a musician at heart and also fascinated by the world of music. So, I was more than thrilled when I got the opportunity to portray Sasha, the lead singer of a rock band. I admire a lot of qualities in her, but trying out this role has allowed me to bring everything I know about music to the table, ”the actress said.

She adds, “Plus, Sasha and I both have strong classical roots. I started learning classical Indian singing as a child and still take singing lessons whenever I get the chance. Getting into the shoes of a musician was an extremely enjoyable experience for me, and I also got to play with three real musicians, which was very exciting. Once filming started I was able to spend time with Shenpenn (Khymsar), Apurv (Dogra) and Ajay (Jayanthi), as well as with the music composers of the film Sahil Bhatia and Nakul Sharma – an electronic music duo . They all taught me a lot about various songs, genres and bands, and we often had jam sessions between stages which was a lot of fun.

“Shaadisthan also motivated me to learn more about music,” concludes Kirti, of his experience working in the film which also stars Medha Shankar, Nivedita Bhattacharya and Kay Kay Menon.

Director Raj Singh Chaudhary airs on Disney + Hotstar.

When Pooja Banerjee had to run with a 25kg wedding lehenga

Bombay– Actress Pooja Banerjee, who plays Rhea in “Kumkum Bhagya”, reveals how she had to run with a lehenga weighing 25 kilos for an upcoming streak in the series.

In the scene, Rhea is dressed as a bride for her wedding to Ranbir. While Pooja remembers dressing in the heavy suit wasn’t difficult, running in the lehenga certainly was!

“For the wedding sequence, I had to dress as a bride. While I was excited to wear the designer red lehenga, getting into the dress and running was really tough. To be honest, the outfit was really heavy, it weighed almost 25 kgs. In addition, there was the wedding jewelry. In fact, it also took me almost 2-3 hours a day to get in and out of the look, ”she said.

“Going up and down the stairs to get to ‘Kumkum Bhagya’ plateau and then having to run for several stretches was a task, but I wanted it to look real and therefore I did my best. I think all of my hard work was worth it and I have to say I felt wonderful and pretty in the bridal outfit. The whole wedding sequence was fantastic to shoot, ”recalls Pooja of filming for the Zee TV show.

Sara Ali Khan remembers Sushant: you introduced me to the world of theater

Bombay– Sara Ali Khan has taken to social media to remember her “Kedarnath” co-star Sushant Singh Rajput on her first death anniversary on Monday.

Sara made her Bollywood debut with the 2018 film “Kedarnath” where she starred alongside Sushant Singh Rajput. The two stars are rumored to have dated for a while.

Sara shared a throwback photo on Instagram on Monday where she poses with Sushant in a swimming pool.

“Whenever I needed help, advice or a laugh, you were always there. You introduced me to the world of theater, made me believe that dreams could come true and gave me everything I have today. I still can’t believe you left. But every time I look at the stars, the rising sun or the moon, I know you’re there. From Kedarnath to Andromeda, ”the actress wrote.

Film director Abhishek Kapoor took to social media earlier today to remember the late actor.

Sharing a close-up of Sushant on the set of the movie, the director wrote: “1 year old today … still numb #omnamahshivaya #sushantsinghrajput #superstar forever.”

Sushant was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on June 14 last year.

Shilpa Shetty suggests the right yoga for stress and anxiety

Bombay– Actress and yoga enthusiast Shilpa Shetty Kundra on Monday shared an asana on Instagram that would help relieve pent-up stress and anxiety.

In her new video, Shilpa performs the Parsva Sukhasana.

“Sometimes you have to start your week on a calm note. Today is one of those days for me when I just want to relax my mind and calm down. So today I practiced Parsva Sukhasana. It helps relieve accumulated stress and anxiety which gradually affects the immune system and overall health. Physically it helps stretch the neck, shoulders, obliques and back, ”she wrote with the clip.

“Take time whenever you can, choose to practice this asana, and let your mind and body go with the flow. A calm and collected mind and body can cope with a lot more than we can think of. Tag a friend who should start this ritual right away! suggested the actress.

The actress is set to make a return to Bollywood with the upcoming films “Hungama 2” and “Nikamma”. (IANS)