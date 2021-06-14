From ’16 Candles’ to Project 16 Vaccine, actress Molly Ringwald stars in Sanofi’s campaign against meningitis





Actress Molly Ringwald is famous for the movie “16 Candles”, but these days she’s more concerned with The 16 Vaccine project with Sanofi. Mum of one teen and two tweens Ringwald performs in public service ad promote the project. In the ad, she emphasizes how important it was to make sure her 16-year-old daughter received the second MenACWY four-strain meningitis booster. Alongside Ringwald is National Meningitis Association president Leslie Maier, who lost her son, Chris, to meningococcal meningitis while in high school. Telling the viewer that Chris died within 24 hours of his first symptom, Maier said, “At the time, we didn’t know it was a vaccine-preventable disease. The goal is to get parents to make sure their children receive the recommended second dose of MenACWY vaccine around the age of 16. The first dose is recommended at age 11 or 12, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. RELATED: Sanofi Supports ‘The 16 Vaccines’ Campaign to Boost Awareness of Meningitis Recalls Effort 16 Vaccine, now in its third year, strengthens “Vaccination is the best defense against meningococcal meningitis, a rare but potentially fatal bacterial infection that can take life in just one day,” Stacy Kearney Bucha, manager of the meningitis franchise. in the United States at Sanofi Pasteur, said in an e-mail. Running across TV, radio and online platforms, including Ringwald’s own social media, this iteration of the project is the first to feature a famous spokesperson. The campaign is also taking place virtually on the road to raise awareness. Sanofi and the National Meningitis Association are focusing on areas such as Los Angeles and Dallas, which have below-average adolescent vaccination rates compared to other parts of the country. By partnering with Molly, we hope to bring more attention to the campaign to encourage parents to take action by scheduling the immunization visit for their 16-year-olds, said Kearney Bucha. So far, how it works: Kearney Bucha reported that after announcing the partnership with Ringwald, the website saw an increase in traffic, and more users scheduled vaccination reminders. RELATED: One More Dose: Sanofi Insists on Importance of Missed Second Dose of Meningitis Vaccine Even before the pandemic, teens fell behind in getting second doses. While young children tend to receive the first injection at age 11 or 12 as part of routine medical care, the subsequent booster often goes unnoticed. During the pandemic, vaccination rates fell further as adults and children stayed at home and skipped unnecessary doctor appointments. The 16 Vaccine campaign began in 2018 with first-person videos of meningitis survivors and relatives of deceased adolescents, talking about the experience and importance of the booster shot. The vaccines division of Sanofi produces Menactra, a meningococcal vaccine for types A, C, W and Y, with its competitors GlaxoSmithKlines Menveo and Nimenrix from Pfizer. Separate vaccines Bexsero from GlaxoSmithKline and Trumenba from Pfizer protect against a fifth strain of the disease, meningitis B. Meanwhile, Pfizer is developing a five-strain meningococcal vaccine that combines Nimenrix and Trumenba, currently in Phase 3 trials.

