Jimmy Iovine and Dr. Dre open high school in Los Angeles

Los Angeles is the beating heart of the entertainment industry, but it’s also a city with a woefully flawed public school system, aka LAUSD, in which arts-related classes are notoriously the most difficult. It’s hard not to imagine the talent that could be nurtured if this situation were different – and it looks like music moguls Jimmy Iovine and Dr. Dre, who are certified professionals to shake things up, are on the same page. wave length. On Monday, the duo announced plans to open a high school in the Leimert Park neighborhood of south Los Angeles, according to the Los Angeles Times.

“It’s for kids who want to go out and start their own business or go to work somewhere like Marvel or Apple, or businesses like that,” Iovine said. The school, currently called Regional High School No. 1, is expected to accommodate up to 250 students as of fall 2022. The LA Board of Education approved its plans last week.

Although Iovine stressed that it will not be “a music school”, he also stressed the emphasis on creativity.

“Here’s a place you can go where there’s something you can learn that really interests you,” said Dre, who added he was keen to help “the downtown kid, the youngest me”. By registering the school as a magnet, students from anywhere in the district can apply.

Dr Dre and Iovine already have experience in the education system, but their most famous efforts previously focused on the college level. Now it seems they are targeting a deeper root of the problem: “We want to do this in the public system,” Iovine told The Times. “We wanted to go where it’s needed most – and it’s the hardest. And we won’t be happy if it doesn’t change. We want people to be inspired enough to make it evolve. Given that as a state, California has had one of the the least efficient public school networks in recent years, it feels much needed. (As someone who’s been hanging out with a LAUSD audience for a few years, I’d like to think I can call this an innovation, if these guys follow through.)

When LAUSD approved a budget of $ 7.8 billion for 2020, LA School Report indicated that no changes were made to arts programs.