How did Bjoern Kommerell become Hollywood’s most sought-after photographer? – Alexus René Celebrity Myxer
Bjoern Kommerell was born in Germany, but his influence as a photographer has spread far and wide. Currently based in the heart of Los Angeles, Bjoern has earned a reputation that can only be described as ‘one of the most sought after celebrity photographers in Hollywood.’
It’s a strong statement, but not without merit. Bjoern has amassed an impressive list of clients to his name, including Elton john, Cindy crawford, Danny trejo, Chadwick boseman, and even royalty itself (Meghan markle). Added to this is a wide range of magazines from Vanity Show, Maxim, and even People.
So let’s take a look at how Bjoern became such a household name in Hollywood.
“I love photography. It was always a hobby. I would sit in the darkroom until 5 in the morning.
And yet, in hindsight, everything was choreographed from an early age. That same passion drove Bjoern to Los Angeles, which has been his home for about 25 years. He marveled at what it would be “if [he] lived in a place where [he drove] a convertible under the palm trees. But in reality, it was much more than that. He forged a career that most people could only dream of.
Bjoern was an opportunist who combined his talents to see the big picture beyond photography. His first major breakthrough came when he teamed up with the music video director Cameron Casey. The latter doesn’t need to be introduced, but the duo were admittedly just friends until Bjoern opened up an opportunity.
He spoke of the way he “Would be on [Cameron’s music] together.” And that’s where he started to make a name for himself. Bjoern came up with the original idea of photographing every artist he saw on set. Down and behold, he wondered: “What if I take a photo that’s so cool the label wants to buy it?” ” The result, he noticed: “Often it worked! “
It is this instinct to do something from scratch that has caused Bjoern’s name to become synonymous with prominent celebrities. Granted, there was an element of luck involved, as with most things. But you are creating your own luck, and persistence paid off because Bjoern confessed: “It’s the whole network, it’s really word of mouth… in my work, you are simply recommended.”
Some of these customers left a lasting impression. Bjoern has named two celebrities as his favorites to work with. One being, Chadwick Boseman. The latter may have passed away last year, but he left an impression that will continue to live on. Under the veneer of Hollywood stardom, Bjoern praised Chadwick for having “Nobility about it… and such a humble and yet confident disposition”.
Meanwhile, Ben Mendelsohn had the quality to do “it on top of the other.” These two, in tandem, summed up what photography was. Mutual recognition and respect for the art, with the camera, being simply “just a tool. It’s what you tell the equipment what to do”, said Bjoern.
With that in mind, he offered hope to the next generation of budding photographers by encouraging people to use the tools at their disposal. He explained how “Instagram is a game-changer. “
It is therefore not surprising that you can discover the work of Bjoern on his Instagram here. You can also watch the full interview on Celebrity Myxer.
