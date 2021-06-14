Disneyland ends mask requirements tomorrow as it fully reopens to everyone

Corinne Reichert / CNET



Disneylandis set to reopening to everyone on June 15, with theme parks too end the requirement for face masks the same day. The full reopening to the public follows Disneyland andCalifornian adventurereopening in April for California residents only more than a year after closing due to the rapid spread ofCOVID-19[female[feminineacross the United States.

“As of June 15, face coverings will no longer be mandatory for fully vaccinated guests indoors and outdoors,” Disneyland said in a statement Monday.

Those who are not fully vaccinated should continue to wear a mask in interior areas, but Disneyland will not ask for proof of vaccination. Instead, guests will be asked to “self-certify that they are in compliance prior to entry”.

Once the Toy Story parking lot reopens on June 18, all guests will be required to wear a mask on the Disney shuttle.

For the first time in 65 years of history, the iconic Californiatheme park initially closed for a month on March 12, 2020 – and remained closed until April 30, 2021. Here’s everything you need to know about the reopening, how to get a reservation and theme park ticket, the Avengers Campus launch, and when to let them. annual spending could make a comeback.

Disneyland and California Adventure reopen for everyone on June 15

Disney’s two California theme parks reopened to California residents on April 30, and will be open to out-of-state and national visitors starting June 15.

Here’s what you need to know right now:

Avengers Campus is now open

Disneyland’s newMarvel Cinematic Universe-themeAvengers Campuszone finallyopen on June 4th.Avengers Campus, located at California Adventure, features the Guardians of the Galaxy ride, which opened in 2017, as well as the new rideSlingers WEB: A Spider-Man Adventure.

the The ant Man Pym Test themed kitchenincludes a $ 100 sandwich for six to eight people, enlarged soda cans and a “Glowing Pym Particle Capsule” to brighten up your drink. There are also two new food carts: Shawarma Palace and Terran Treats.

Meetings and greetings with the Marvel superheroes will take place throughout the Avengers campus, including a furnished Dr Strange space and aacrobatic Spider-Man animatronic which will soar and switch between the buildings above. For merch, the WEB Suppliers store will sell customizable Spider-Bots, Spider-Man lightweight goggles, backpacks and more.

How to get a Disneyland ticket and how much they cost



Sales resumed on April 15 for Disneyland tickets in May and June, and tickets forJuly, August, September and the first week of October are now on sale. As for prices, Disneyland has a tiered ticketing system for all day tickets:

Level 1, a playpen / park hopper: $ 104 / $ 159

Date: none

Level 2, a playpen / park hopper: $ 114 / $ 169

Dates: None remaining

Level 3, a playpen / park hopper: $ 124 / $ 179

Dates: Tuesdays and Wednesdays in June and July

Dates: Tuesdays and Wednesdays in June and July

Level 4, a park / park hopper: $ 139 / $ 194

Dates: Monday to Thursday in June and July (except July 5)

Dates: Monday to Thursday in June and July (except July 5)

Level 5, a park / park hopper: $ 154 / $ 209

Dates: Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and every day of the week

Dates: Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and every day of the week

There is no tiered system for multi-day tickets.

Disneyland annual passes will be back soon

Ken Potrock, president of Disneyland, recently said on the D23 podcast that annual passes would be back by the end of 2021.

Potrock said that Disneyland had phased out annual passes due to capacity constraints and “reinventing an annual pass program that was not just built over the past two decades, but was based on how our guests and our fans wanted to use the parks in the future ”.

“We’re working on it right now and we’ll clearly be launching something before the end of the year,” said Potrock. “This will be an exciting new program that I think people and our biggest fans – and quite frankly our most loyal fans – will be very responsive to.”

Disneyland canceled the pass holder programon January 14, stating at the time that it was “developing new membership offers” for its reopening. Those who held an annual pass on March 14, 2020, are now called “Legacy Pass Holders“and will continue to obtain discounts for the moment when shopping or dining at Downtown Disney.

How to get a Disneyland reservation

Once you’ve secured a ticket, you’ll need a reservation for the days you plan to go. The online reservation system was launched on April 12 and is now available to anyone who holds a ticket.

How to get a theme park reservation:

Log in to your Disney Parks app tomatch tickets from your family or friendsso you are all in one group. Access the reservation system online – but only once you have a valid ticket. Select the day and the theme park you want to visit. If you intend to jump between the two parks, you can choose which park to start your day at – then you can visit the other park from 1pm that day. Review and Confirm.

Downtown Disney is open

theDisney downtownThe shopping and dining area reopened 10 months ago on July 9, in accordance with California restaurant and retail guidelines. (Between December 2020 and January 2021, Orange County was subject to strict stay-at-home orders due to intensive care capacity falling below 15%, with Downtown Disney forced to close until January 25. )

Currently, all restaurants and stores in Downtown Disney are open, except forDisneyland Hotel,Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel and SpaandDisney’s Paradise Pier Hotel. The Grand Californian reopened on April 29 and Paradise Pier will open on June 15, but the Disneyland Hotel remains closed for now. No tickets are necessary to shop and dine at Downtown Disney.

Disneyland Resort has also become acoronavirus vaccinesite early 2021 asToy Story parking lot began serving as Orange County’s first super vaccine siteon Jan 14.