Lakshadweep actress and model Aisha Sultana asks HC to ask for early bail in sedition case





Model actress Aisha Sultana appealed to the Kerala High Court on Monday to seek early bail in the sedition case filed against her by Kavaratti police in Lakshadweep. Previously, she had been subpoenaed to appear before Kavaratti police on June 20. She fears imminent arrest for allegedly committing unsubstantiated offenses. What was his offense? A complaint was filed against Sultana by BJP Lakshadweep Unit Chairman Abdul Khader on June 9 for allegedly spreading false news about the spread of Covid-19 in Union territory during a televised debate. “Lakshadweep had 0 cases of Covid-19. Now it is reporting a daily peak of 100 cases. What the Center has deployed is a biological weapon. I can clearly say that the central government has deployed a biological weapon. Sultana would have said. In his complaint, the head of the BJP said Sultana’s act was an anti-national act that tarnished the patriotic image of the central government. A case under sections 124A (sedition) and 153B (hate speech) of the Indian Penal Code has been filed against her. Reasons for requesting bail The actor-model has now applied for early bail on the grounds that she was falsely involved in the affair with ulterior motives and vexatious intentions. She spoke out against the revised and relaxed standard operating procedures in terms of the Covid-19 protocol at Lakshadweep, she said. Until January 2021, not a single case of Covid had been reported on the island due to a strict quarantine system. But administrator Praful Patel had made further relaxations and union territory began to see an exponential increase in Covid cases. It is in this context that the remark on the biological weapon was made by her, she explained. She only intended to say that it was because of the administrator’s apathetic approach and reforms that a serious threat was posed to the inhabitants of Lakshadweep, but had no intention of creating disaffection with the administrator. government, in accordance with his request for bail. ALSO LOOK: Lakshadweep administrator to visit islands amid opposition protests Upon learning that her statement had sparked controversy, she immediately explained her position and apologized for the statements made on social media. According to her, her case does not constitute a case of sedition because the prosecution did not meet the conditions necessary to constitute an offense under Article 124A of the ICC. For an offense to fall under section 124A, the words spoken or written must arouse hatred, contempt or discontent against a government established by law and those words must have resulted in imminent violence. There is no case that his statement created disaffection with the government or violence, according to his request. He also said that the charges against her under Section 153B would not stand because the words she spoke were not detrimental to national integration or caused discord or feelings. of enmity or hatred. READ ALSO : Lakshadweep BJP leaders resign over sedition case against Aisha Sultana

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos