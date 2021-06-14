“Dangerously hot conditions” to grill Hollywood this week





HOLLYWOOD, CA The first heat wave of 2021 is upon us, with triple-digit temperatures expected this week in Hollywood. The National Weather Service expects temperatures to rise to 103 degrees in Hollywood, raising fears of strain on the power grid and a high risk of bushfires.

The National Weather Service issued an excessive heat watch from Tuesday at 10 a.m. until Wednesday at 7 p.m. “A significant heat wave is expected to be in full effect from Tuesday through the end of the week with maximum temperatures expected from Tuesday through Thursday,” according to the NWS. “The high temperatures will be 10 to 20 degrees warmer than normal. There will be gusty northerly winds (Monday) afternoon and Tuesday, particularly on the south coast of Santa Barbara and a little weaker in the Interstate corridor 5. Some cooling inland by this weekend and return of low cloud should be limited to coastal areas by Friday morning. “

In Hollywood, the NWS predicts highs of 100, 95, 94, and 92 Tuesday through Friday, respectively. California Independent System Operator, which manages the state’s power grid, called on suppliers to delay maintenance and said all available resources will be needed to maintain power supply. If necessary, ISO could issue a Flex alert, which is a voluntary call for residents to save electricity during peak hours to reduce pressure on the grid.

“It is still too early to know the precise impact (of) high temperatures on the electrical network,” according to Cal-ISO. “But ISO is closely monitoring conditions and the expected increase in demand for electricity and will issue additional public notifications if necessary.” The NWS warned that the extreme heat “will dramatically increase the potential for heat-related illness.” The agency has issued special warnings for people who work outdoors, advising them to wear light clothing and take frequent breaks in shaded or air-conditioned areas.

“Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and watch loved ones and neighbors,” according to the NWS. “Young children and pets should not be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true in hot or hot weather, when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures within minutes.” Also due to the heat wave, the South Coast Air Quality Management District issued an ozone advisory Monday through Saturday, predicting an increased likelihood of poor air quality in de many regions. Ground-level ozone levels – the predominant pollutant in summer – are likely to reach unhealthy or higher Air Quality Index levels across much of Southland.

“The high temperatures, which increase the rates of ozone formation and increase the emissions of chemicals leading to ozone formation, associated with the forecast light winds can cause unusually high and persistent levels of ozone pollution,” according to the South Coast Air Quality Management District. City News Service contributed to this report.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos