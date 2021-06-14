Monica Lewinsky signs production contract with 20th Television | Entertainment





Monica Lewinsky signed a production contract with 20th Television. The 47-year-old activist and TV personality has put his pen to a new debut production contract with 20th TV, after bosses were impressed with her work on the anthology series American Crime Story, which sees her serve hands-on from the producer of the series’ next episode, Impeachment: American Crime Story. Impeachment chronicles the events leading up to the impeachment of former US President Bill Clinton, which occurred after he admitted to having an affair with Monica while working as an intern at the White House between 1995 and 1996. Beanie Feldstein will play Monica in the series, while Clive Owen will play Clinton, Edie Falco will play then First Lady Hilary Clinton, and Sarah Paulson will play Linda Tripp. 20th Television President Karey Burke said in a statement: While our team got to know Monica through her involvement in our next edition of American Crime Story, we were very impressed with her instinct as a producer and his desire to tell provocative and original stories. on the screen. She is great and passionate about the job, and hopes this first glance deal will lead to many successful projects together. Impeachment: American Crime Story will premiere on FX on September 7 and comes as Monica has said she wants to help tell thought-provoking stories through her Alt Ending Productions banner. In her own statement, she said: I am interested in telling stories that are entertaining, thought-provoking and moving – that move a conversation forward by exploring the human condition from an unexpected angle. This is what excites me about forming Alt Ending Productions and working with 20th Television. Having had my own hijacked story for many years, I’m very interested in voices or perspectives that we don’t hear or see historically. They are full of untapped potential. I look forward to working with and learning from visionary women like Karey Burke and Carolyn Cassidy and I have a special debt to Ryan Murphy for standing up for me as a producer.

