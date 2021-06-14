Entertainment
Savannah Guthrie says she was nervous to host Jeopardy!
Savannah Guthrie has covered a lot in her 10 years with the Today show, from the presidential elections and breaking news to the Olympics and the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
Now Guthrie takes on a new role as Jeopardy! hosts the 10th person to replace since the death of Alex Trebeks in November 2020, the Deseret News reported. And of all the things she’s done in her career, this is what her friends and family just can’t seem to stop talking about.
Honestly, host Jeopardy! is the thing that I think people are most excited about, and I am too, said Guthrie in a recent interview with Peril! producers. I know I could never be a competitor because I’m not very good at trivia so this was the closest I was ever going to get to Jeopardy! step. So I had to jump at the chance.
Guthrie has expressed her refusal to be Trebeks’ official replacement, she recently said USA today she would never leave the Today show and that her two weeks as host was a once in a lifetime opportunity. But even though her stint wasn’t a tryout for the permanent gig, she said she was still nervous to stick to Trebeks anyway.
It’s really hard work, and getting here didn’t make me less nervous, she said. Peril! producers. The more I knew about what was required, the more nervous I was.
For Guthrie, the most difficult aspect of Jeopardy hosting! was the fast paced nature of the game.
It’s not live, but the game part is basically (so that) there’s no redesign, she said. USA today. The game must continue, it’s going very quickly. And I knew that if I messed up, if I accidentally dropped an answer, or if I didn’t read the clue well enough, I could ruin the whole game. And there are contestants who have waited their whole lives to be there. So I thought, okay, there really is no room for error.
To prepare for the role, Guthrie watched a lot of footage from Trebek and said she did her best to bring the care and work ethic that the late host brought to the role for 36 years.
I really admire the excellence he brought to it. Even though he did it decade after decade after decade, it seems to me that he never slacked off, it was never easy for him, she said. Peril! producers. He always brought his A-game, and that’s the spirit I was trying to emulate.
During Guthries’ time as a host, which runs June 14-25, Peril! matches participants’ earnings and donates to the Today show anchors the charity of choice, The Bowery mission. Guthrie said the organization has been around since the 1870s and serves people in New York City struggling with homelessness and hunger.
It’s about sharing God’s love, she told Jeopardy! producers. It’s on a mission. It is to feed the hungry. It is about helping the poor, the people who are in their lowest times.
Since the death of Trebeks, the Jeopardy! the discussion centered on the many people who came together to host the beloved quiz show. But before his Jeopardy! Presenting his debut on Monday night, Guthrie reiterated one of Trebeks’ biggest beliefs about the show: The contestants are the real stars.
It’s their time, Guthrie told Jeopardy! producers. This show is about them. It’s not about the host, it’s about the game. And so I really tried to stay focused on that, to show them a lot of love and enthusiasm and to cheer them on when they won.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]