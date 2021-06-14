Savannah Guthrie has covered a lot in her 10 years with the Today show, from the presidential elections and breaking news to the Olympics and the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Now Guthrie takes on a new role as Jeopardy! hosts the 10th person to replace since the death of Alex Trebeks in November 2020, the Deseret News reported. And of all the things she’s done in her career, this is what her friends and family just can’t seem to stop talking about.

Honestly, host Jeopardy! is the thing that I think people are most excited about, and I am too, said Guthrie in a recent interview with Peril! producers. I know I could never be a competitor because I’m not very good at trivia so this was the closest I was ever going to get to Jeopardy! step. So I had to jump at the chance.

Guthrie has expressed her refusal to be Trebeks’ official replacement, she recently said USA today she would never leave the Today show and that her two weeks as host was a once in a lifetime opportunity. But even though her stint wasn’t a tryout for the permanent gig, she said she was still nervous to stick to Trebeks anyway.

It’s really hard work, and getting here didn’t make me less nervous, she said. Peril! producers. The more I knew about what was required, the more nervous I was.

For Guthrie, the most difficult aspect of Jeopardy hosting! was the fast paced nature of the game.

It’s not live, but the game part is basically (so that) there’s no redesign, she said. USA today. The game must continue, it’s going very quickly. And I knew that if I messed up, if I accidentally dropped an answer, or if I didn’t read the clue well enough, I could ruin the whole game. And there are contestants who have waited their whole lives to be there. So I thought, okay, there really is no room for error.

To prepare for the role, Guthrie watched a lot of footage from Trebek and said she did her best to bring the care and work ethic that the late host brought to the role for 36 years.

I really admire the excellence he brought to it. Even though he did it decade after decade after decade, it seems to me that he never slacked off, it was never easy for him, she said. Peril! producers. He always brought his A-game, and that’s the spirit I was trying to emulate.

During Guthries’ time as a host, which runs June 14-25, Peril! matches participants’ earnings and donates to the Today show anchors the charity of choice, The Bowery mission. Guthrie said the organization has been around since the 1870s and serves people in New York City struggling with homelessness and hunger.

It’s about sharing God’s love, she told Jeopardy! producers. It’s on a mission. It is to feed the hungry. It is about helping the poor, the people who are in their lowest times.

Since the death of Trebeks, the Jeopardy! the discussion centered on the many people who came together to host the beloved quiz show. But before his Jeopardy! Presenting his debut on Monday night, Guthrie reiterated one of Trebeks’ biggest beliefs about the show: The contestants are the real stars.

It’s their time, Guthrie told Jeopardy! producers. This show is about them. It’s not about the host, it’s about the game. And so I really tried to stay focused on that, to show them a lot of love and enthusiasm and to cheer them on when they won.