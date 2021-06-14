KimsKorner: having fun in summer

Summer, what a fun time! For those of you who are not going on vacation or taking a late vacation, I have found a lot of things your child can do from different age groups that seem fun and most of them seem pretty easy. I found this Unicef ​​site – https://www.unicefkidpower.org/summer-activities-kids/ and picked some of the ones I thought you could do in our area. I only have about half of the list here today, I’ll give you the rest next week, or you can head over to the website yourself.

DIY sponge balls. This is a fantastic homemade game or garden throw. Buy some fun sponges or use what you have! Dip them in soap and water and get ready to get drenched in the summer heat!

Paper plate horseshoes. Cut out the outside of the paper plates, have your kids paint them and throw them around a grounded paper towel roll! It is an ideal summer activity or game for kids on rainy days.

Plant flowers or vegetables. Take advantage of the summer to teach your children to plant! Plant flowers or vegetables in your flower bed or in a pot near your house. They can water it everyday and watch it bloom!

Go to the farmer market. You don’t have to travel far to open up your children’s world. Going to your local farmer’s market can be a fun outing as well as a way to show them all the different and colorful foods!

You for fossils. Parents, this means you will have to prepare yourself, but the fun your children will have is a lasting effect. Bury different objects in shoe boxes filled with soil and introduce your children to different objects!

Egg fall. Get a set of eggs you don’t mind wasting, and have your kids come up with inventive ways to secure and protect an egg so that when you drop it from a window, it doesn’t break. This can include placing the egg in a shoebox filled with foam, or any other creative method available.

Plant a butterfly garden. There are over 750 types of butterfly species, and you can attract all kinds of them to your garden. A list of flowers to start with will fuel the attraction, in addition to having an organic one. Gardening is a great summer activity that kids can learn and enjoy!

Go hiking. First choose a hiking trail that is easy to do with your kids, and then each week during the summer you can choose a more advanced trail. Research your local parks or trails to see what your area has to offer.

Take early in the morning / late at night market. As soon as you wake up, take a walk while pushing your children, before the real heat begins. You can also go for a walk in your pajamas right before bed. Either way, your kids will be relaxed during this awesome summer activity!

Stroke bubbles. Whether it’s with a $ 5 bubble maker or just one set of blowing bubbles, bubbles light up the mood and do wonders for entertainment. The youngest will enjoy browsing or blowing them!

Steal a Kite. Choose an open area to run and fly a kite of your choice. Flying a kite teaches your children patience and coordination. One more, is that they are pretty to look high in the sky, with a bright sun, on a beautiful summer day!

Color change flowers. Get glasses to hold one flower at a time. After filling them halfway with water, put a few drops of different dyes in each one. Each glass should have a white flower inside. Slowly they will start to change!

DIY with pipe cleaners. By simply taking different colors of pipe cleaners and fluff balls, you can create different creatures. This includes insects, butterflies, animals, etc. Let your inventive kids take the reins of it

Glow in the Dark Bowling https://www.kixcereal.com/

Glow sticks are the secret to this nighttime game that kids will love! It’s perfect for summer fun and great for a family camping trip. However, you don’t have to book this bright and fun game for the summer, it’s also great for indoor fun. Are you having a slumber party or have a few friends to spend the night? Turn off all the lights and enjoy a fun game of indoor bowling!

Aside from a few plastic water bottles and glow sticks, you’ll need a good, sturdy ball, like a soccer ball, to knock off your glow-in-the-dark pins. You can find glow sticks in the holiday aisle at discount department stores, or check out your local dollar store.

Glow in the Dark Bowling by Amanda Formaro for KixCereal.com

Parents, you will need:

10 water bottles

10 light sticks in different colors

Soccer ball

Remove all labels from your water bottles. If the water bottles are new and still have water in, pour some on top to allow for the glow stick you are going to add.

Break the glow sticks to activate them (according to the instructions on the package) and place a glow stick in each bottle. Put the lid back on the bottle securely.

Line up the bottles like bowling pins. The back row should have 4 pins, the next row will have 3, the next 2 and finally 1 in the front.

To keep the game fair, especially if you have different ages, set a distance for each age group. Smaller children are allowed to stand closer to the pins while older children who need more challenges should stand further back.

Glow in the Dark Bowling is a fun game that can be played all year round and will provide lots of laughs and smiles.

Light pot project (http://frompankawithlove.blogspot.com/2012)

Ingredients

Mason jar

Glowing paint

Brush

Some water

1. Wash your jars and mix the paint with your brush so that the glowing particles are evenly dissolved.

2. Make small dots inside the pot. The more points you make, the prettier the pot will be.

3. You are done. It is so easy. In daylight your pot will not look so fancy, but at night… it will make your room nice and cozy. Charge it with a lamp or in daylight and take it to a dark place!

It’s still early days and I want to give you and your children some time to enjoy the summer which is mostly in your own backyard, so to speak. Have fun and enjoy some of them.

During the summer my goal is to have things that will keep your kids from losing what they have learned this year, be it virtual, in person, or a combination. With this school year as unusual as it used to be, it will be important to get your kids thinking every now and then. Seriously think about it you’ve all become great teachers now and I’m just going to add some skills needed for different levels so you don’t have to search for things just have them do them at different times this summer. May God bless you all and have a good week.

Let me know your ideas or what you would like to see and I will take care of it.

Remember to be kind and love each other and continue to set a good example for our children. See you next week with some new ideas and ways to help your kids, or ideas that might help you raise your kids in some way.

