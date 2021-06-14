Actor and Former Travel Host Henry Golding Shares Favorite Destination: “It Was Remarkable”

Henri golding is more than an incredibly talented actor, new daddy, and former hairdresser – he is also a great traveler passionate about new experiences and the great outdoors. the Crazy Rich Asians star, who recently partnered with a new credit card company To affirm to encourage people to have their dream vacation, wherever they are, spoke to POPSUGAR about his best travel tips and wanting to come back and see the world again (same, Henry, same). “I guess with the fact that I’ve been in the travel business for a very long time and we’re going through a place in history that we all aspire to return to, Affirm is really going to get people back on the road,” Golding said. told POPSUGAR in a recent interview.

Golding has been traveling since he was a child and has been “fortunate” to be located in London, a central area where he has easy access to Europe, the United States and more. A former travel presenter for the BBC The travel fair, his love for exploration has always been apparent, even after changing careers to full time hollywood actor. To work on Crazy Rich Asians In Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Penang and the distant Malaysian archipelagos, traveling for work is nothing new for the star. “It’s great when work and travel coexist in this sense,” Golding said. With a potential new filming project in Italy (Sicily and Turin, to be exact), he can still capture snippets of the world even when he’s on set.

When it comes to travel outside of work, things have changed for the new daddy – whose packaging path more for her little one. The actor and his wife welcomed a baby girl into the world in April, and their lives – including their travels – have already changed dramatically. The usually laid-back traveler now has to plan their schedule a bit more, not to mention bring a few more bags (playsets included). “Packing up takes three more hours, that’s for sure. We’re always like, ‘Do we have this? Do we have that? Does she need this? What do we do if this happens? ‘”the actor laughed. “We definitely pack more for her than for ourselves, so it’s different.”

Although he has been a travel host and always has been an avid tourist, Golding has one particular favorite place he has been to, and it is a “beautiful oasis” that he will never forget. On a trip to Kenya with the BBC, Golding visited Amboseli National Park and realized that “it was one of those life changing experiences of the anchorage and the beauty of nature. “The star toured the area with a few park rangers and was able to meet countless elephants on top of a so-called ‘old Land Rover’. just surrounded and it was just remarkable, “he said.” The happiest experience I have had while traveling. “

“Getting lost in a city is one of the greatest joys. You have just discovered the most fantastic things.”

the Snake-eyes the actor also enjoys going on vacations which include street food, learning from the locals and sitting on a beach and going “red as a lobster” (although we feel it is our duty here to argue in favor sunscreen!). Golding’s way of traveling involves a flexible itinerary where he usually only books accommodation and takes care of the rest. Exploring the streets, indulging in new dishes, and forgoing Google Maps is his way of doing it, leaving the rest to chance. “Getting lost in a city is one of the greatest joys. You have just discovered the most fantastic things,” he said.

While he often has trips to europe and surrounding countries, the actor also spent time in the United States – on the East Coast in particular. Golding spent an entire day in Massachusetts exploring both Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket. “I would really recommend Nantucket, it’s one of my favorite little places. Nice restaurants and just a vibe,” he told POPSUGAR. To make the most of his travels like he did there, Golding’s one main tip is: travel with patience. Have an agenda, but don’t get too wrapped up in an agenda. “By forcing yourself to be somewhere at times, do this and that, and trying to check off so many things in one day, you lose that sense of adventure.” Whether he’s filming the next big Hollywood hit or packing car seats and toys, Golding’s love and appreciation for travel is enough to kick-start anyone’s desire to travel. !

