Muslim performance of “We Are Lady Parts” passes the test – The Hollywood Reporter

Ahead of the 2019 premiere of Ramy Youssef’s hit show on Hulu, America’s Muslim community has been eagerly awaiting. It was the first major show featuring not only Muslim actors but also the American Muslim experience.

Critics and many American Muslims have rightly praised the series for its authenticity as the main character struggles to reconcile his life, goals, and faith. Finally, we had a show that described how many of us see each other, although it made us uncomfortable at times. So uncomfortable, in fact, that Frame has been not universally well received within the Muslim community.

Fast forward to 2021 and we have We are lady pieces, which aired June 3 on NBC’s Peacock streaming service. Created, written and directed by the British Nida Manzoor, the show tells the story of five very English and very Muslim women who are trying to achieve some success thanks to their punk group, Lady Parts.

In many ways this comedy, like Frame before her, is the performance we expected. It’s complicated, it’s unconventional, it breaks stereotypes – and it’s real. These five characters represent different versions of their faith, but the best part of the show is humor extracted from all dimensions of their lives.

“We pray together and play together,” says Saira, the lead singer of Lady Parts. Taken out of context, it could be a disposable line. But in the world of We are lady pieces, the words are imbued with brotherhood and a sense of common cause.

For the American public, the biggest shock of the series will not be the numerous F-bombs emanating from the members of the group, but the various representations of the Muslim diaspora.

Momtaz, the group’s manager, wears a niqab (a full cover with only the eyes visible), which she vapes frequently while working in a lingerie store. Artist and mom Bisma, the band’s bassist, is of African descent, which makes her part of the most important but most overlooked part of the global Muslim community. Drummer Ayesha drives an Uber, swears like a sailor, and is a queer. There are no grieving widows, damsels in distress, or oppressed women in We are lady pieces.

Due to the diversity of the Muslim community and Muslim experiences, We are lady pieces will not be universally adopted. Some would say it shows Muslim women blossoming haram (prohibited) activities, or cast the community in a controversial light. Show creator Manzoor brilliantly anticipates this review in an Episode 5 meta-moment involving social media reaction to an ill-fated interview given by the group. The whole scene reads like a modern take on Fellini’s film critic character 8 ½, whose comments reflected the reviews that Fellini himself knew he would come for his film.

In the UK, the series was submitted to Rice Test, and he passed with flying colors. But in the United States, the Riz Test, which focuses on the history of defamation, demonization, and Muslim stereotypes in film and television, fails to capture the current expansion of representations and the vast pool of creatives. Talented Muslims in the industry.

Last year, THR published our narrative test, the Obeidi-Alsultany Test, which assesses whether a television or film project presents Muslim characters in dynamic, nuanced, and intersectional contexts. We are lady pieces more than passes:

The project which includes one or more Muslim characters does not reproduce or reinvent old tropes, but rather explores new stories and new contexts. Old tropes of exoticism or terrorism cannot be found in We are lady pieces. Instead, we meet characters we know, who remind us of our friends or the people we grew up with, whose Muslim faith is only part of their story.

The project which includes the Muslim character (s) has a writer identifying the Muslim on their staff to ensure that Muslim cultures, religion, characters and scenarios are portrayed accurately and authentically. We are lady pieces sets a new standard for authentic writing, fleshing out characters as whole people, not just stereotypes. Manzoor writes to the group members with a reflection that comes from his own lived experiences.

Muslim character (s) are not defined solely by their religion. Religion can be part of the character’s backstory, but it shouldn’t be his whole story. Muslim culture and faith must be delimited with precision. For the women of We are lady pieces, faith is part of their identity, but it does not define their story.

The Muslim character (s) have a strong presence and the character (s) are central to the story arc and have a rich and clearly defined backstory. The Muslim characters are central to the story, and we look forward to a season two to learn more about them.

The Muslim character (s) are represented with various origins and identities. The mere fact that many of the Muslims depicted are not just “vaguely Middle Eastern” but are South Asian, Iraqi, or African is a huge shift from how we are used to seeing our community represented.

While We are lady pieces is written from an authentically Muslim perspective, the five main characters are as close as many find Monica, Rachel, Phoebe, Chandler, Ross and Joey from Friends, which was a cultural phenomenon but missed its diversity target. Muslims and non-Muslims can see each other in any of the group members, and their struggles mirror ours: arguments with friends and relatives, job insecurity, and delayed dreams.

Soon American fans will be asking, “Which character do you look most like?” Are you an introverted Amina, a punky, no BS Saira, an all-business Momtaz, a Bisma mother earth, or a caustically acerbic Ayesha?

In the end, while We are lady pieces is a game changer for muslim performance that sets the bar higher for all shows after that he will be successful not because of what he stands for or who he stands for but just because it’s great storytelling .

Sue Obeidi is the Hollywood office director of the Muslim Public Affairs Council (MPAC). Evelyn Alsultany is an Associate Professor at USC’s Dornsife College of Letters, Arts and Sciences, and an expert on representations of Muslims in American media.