Discover Princess Hotels & Resorts’ South Asian Wedding Package

Princess Hotels & Resorts has stunning properties located both in Riviera Maya and Punta Cana, and these are ideal locations for hosting destination weddings. Whether couples are looking for small, quaint ceremonies or large, elaborate celebrations, this resort business can bring those wedding visions to life.

The experienced Romance team are available from start to finish to make sure every ceremony is both memorable and personalized. Each event includes a private reception space at no additional cost, but it is always possible to upgrade to a premium setting for an additional cost.

The SHANDHI package has been specially created for those looking for a South Asian wedding package. With this option, couples and their wedding group can enjoy six events over the course of three days of celebration. The bride and groom have the option of hosting events indoors or outdoors, and there are a plethora of options when it comes to choosing the mood and decor.

Princess Hotels & Resorts limits the number of weddings held each day, ensuring that the Romance team is fully available to help each group organize festivities throughout the event.

Booking a SHANDHI package at any of the Princess Hotels & Resorts Caribbean properties is sure to bring any South Asian wedding dream to life. To top it off, wedding guests can take advantage of everything the resorts have to offer throughout their stay, such as pools, beach, daily entertainment, and endless amounts of food and drink.

To find out more, the bride and groom can contact their travel advisor or send an email to [email protected] for resorts in the Dominican Republic or to [email protected] for resorts in Mexico.