Disney CEO defends streaming focus in new studios leadership structure – The Hollywood Reporter





Disney CEO Bob Chapek spoke on Monday about reorganizing the company to prioritize the creation and distribution of content for streaming, and shared some details regarding initial sales. “Despite the depth of this change for us, in terms of the way we operate and in particular the way the sector operated, it really had a strong buy-in from our leaders,” Chapek said at the annual conference of communication from Credit Suisse during a virtual appearance. As part of the new structure, unveiled in October 2020, Walt Disney created a media and entertainment distribution group responsible for both serving and selling advertisements for all of its content, including on streaming services like Disney +. “Everyone appreciates that they have more time to do what they do best, given the increase in production that we have,” Chapek added. Walt Disney feeds the Media and Entertainment Distribution group with programming from its movie studios, general entertainment television studios and the sports group. These divisions – Studios, General Entertainment and Sports – produce for theatrical, linear and streaming distribution with an emphasis on the company’s direct-to-consumer outlets, which include Disney +. Chapek said the real test of success for the revamped Disney as it ramps up its direct-to-consumer sales business will depend on how the studio’s current five-year plan plays out. And he added that managing content creation separate from distribution has allowed the studio’s creative teams to be more innovative and adventurous. One example is Marvel Studios, led by Kevin Feige, going beyond filmmaking to create a host of TV shows for Disney +, including Secret invasion with Samuel L. Jackson and Ben Mendelsohn, and Armor wars, with War Machine actor Don Cheadle, calling on Iron Man fans, Chapek added. He also highlighted the film side, where Feige and his team are planning a new feature film to exploit. The fantastic four franchise. “As you ramp up production and deepen your exploration of Marvel mythology, it doesn’t have to run out. We have great stories to tell, and we tell great stories, ”Chapek said at the investor conference. The Walt Disney boss, while touting the recent launch of Disney + to the world, also said the studio is not considering an ad-supported version of its flagship streaming platform. “We don’t have such plans to do it. We are satisfied with the model we have obtained, ”he insisted. That said, the company’s digital advertising business is strong nonetheless. According to Chapek, more than 40% of the company’s initial sales went to streaming and digital, a new record as the company continues to shift from its traditional linear business to streaming and direct-to-consumer sales. “I think this speaks to the rapidly changing nature of this business,” Chapek said. “We are really happy with the start, our sales team did an amazing job. “ Consumer packaged goods, financial services, as well as media and entertainment were among the most engaged categories in the initial phase. Chapek said CPMs were up double digits, and a Disney source added that live sports were a key differentiator in the initial negotiations. The company has also secured commitments to diversity, equity and inclusion from the holding companies it works with, according to a source.







