Nine Ned Beatty Movies and Shows to Stream





Ned Beatty, who died Sunday at the age of 83, was the actor par excellence. He looked like a regular guy, not a movie star, so he didn’t play lead roles, he played supporting characters, best friends, background characters, and bureaucrats. He did it in 165 movies and TV shows before retiring quietly in 2013, and he always understood the mission; some projects were great some less, but Beatty always shone Here are a few of his highlights, and where you can watch them. 1972 Issuance Rent or buy on Amazon, Apple, Youtube, Seen and google play.

Beatty, who cut his teeth on stage, made his film debut in John Boormans’ adaptation of the James Dickeys novel of the same name. As one of four Atlanta businessmen on a camping trip to the Georgia woods, Beatty skillfully expresses the unease of a man deeply out of his element with his outdoor buddies. He was then subjected to the most excruciating humiliation from the inhabitants, who did not care to harass and assault the inhabitants outside: he was raped at gunpoint and forced to scream like a pig, in one of the most disturbing scenes of its time. It was a difficult and demanding role, but Beatty was up to the task, playing the characters with considerable trauma and regret with heartbreaking depth.

Robert Altmans’ critically acclaimed Mosaic of America just before the bicentennial has rolled out a stacked cast of 24 of them, including several country music performers who demand the attention and focus of everyone around them. Rather than trying to compete, Beatty leans back. His character, Del Reese, is a power broker, lawyer for a Nashville star, and organizer of an enigmatic presidential candidate and Beatty, as in many of his best performances, is not afraid to downplay, to speak softly and exercise (minimal) power only when necessary. But he makes every moment count: A brief scene of tense interaction with his wife and children tells us all we need to know about how much he prioritizes his work over his family. 1976 All Male Presidents Rent or buy on Amazon, Apple, Youtube, Seen and google play.

Dramatizing how Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein shattered the story of the Watergate heist and cover-up, director Alan J. Pakula and screenwriter William Goldman had to juggle a dizzying array of names, faces, and relationships. Wisely, they filled many of those roles with distinctive actors who could make an impression even in the briefest of appearances, and Beatty certainly fit that bill. As Martin Dardis, an investigator for a Florida state attorney, he helps Bernstein connect the committee to re-elect the president to one of the Watergate burglars. But Beatty doesn’t play the scene like a whistleblower; it focuses on the character’s busy schedule, memorably treating Bernstein less as a seeker of truth than an intruder and inconvenience.

Beatty’s teddy bear physique and palpable affability have made him a man of choice for great characters throughout his long career, and as a result, some of his most compelling performances rock that perception. This is the case with his work in Elaine Mays, a combination of a detective film and a character study, most of which plays the role of a duet between the stars Peter Falk and John Cassavetes, both in great shape . But Beatty is quite their equal as a hitman on the Cassavetess track, a role that could easily have been written and played as a goofy buffoon. Yet Beatty imbues the character with a low-key sense of professionalism and threat, dramatically raising the stakes in her pursuit (much to the pictures’ benefit). Join Times theater reporter Michael Paulson in a conversation with Lin-Manuel Miranda, see a performance of Shakespeare in the Park, and more as we explore the signs of hope in a transformed city. For a year, the Offstage series followed the theater until it closed. We were now watching his rebound. 1976 Network Rent or buy on Amazon, Apple, Youtube, Seen and google play.

Beatty had a big year 1976, which not only saw the release of All the Presidents Men and Mikey and Nicky (as well as Silver Streak, Gator and The Big Bus), but also this scathing media satire of Sidney Lumet and Paddy Chayefsky. . . Beatty received her one and only Oscar nomination for this role. He appears in one scene, as Arthur Jensen, chairman of the media conglomerate that owns the Stories Center TV Network. But he makes a meal of that scene, with an electrifying monologue of corporate loyalty and capitalism as evangelism that looks less and less like satire from year to year. 1980 Hopscotch Broadcast on the criterion channel. Rent or buy on Amazon and Apple.

Beatty didn’t play too many full-fledged villains, but when he did, he didn’t fire any punches. As GP Myerson, the director of the CIA, Beatty displays inventive profanity and crooked authoritarianism, and worse yet, he makes an enemy of Walter Matthaus Miles Kendig who then spends the rest of the film using his espionage to humiliate his former boss. To Beattys’ credit, none of its residual blessings will hamper the image or our ingrained interest in its hero, Kendig; his Myerson is a louse through and through, and there is real satisfaction in seeing him achieve his performance. 1989-94 Roseanne Broadcast on Amazon Prime Video and peacock.

Like many of her peers, Beatty embraced television in her later years, with a memorable two-season shoot on Homicide: Life on the Street and an Emmy-nominated role in the TV movie Last Train Home. But his most widely viewed television work came via a handful of appearances on the smash sitcom Roseanne in which he played Ed Conner, father of John Goodmans Dan. It was a particularly inspired cast, almost a handover, as Goodman would spend the following years perfecting a similar style of touching (but often underrated) character play. 1993 Rudy Broadcast on Amazon Prime Video.

In the hands of a lesser actor, the character of Daniel Ruettiger (Beatty), father of soccer-obsessed Rudy (Sean Astin), could prove obstructive, even mean. But Beatty plays the part with such grace and sensitivity, his intentions are always clear: he loves his son and believes in him, but just doesn’t want him to be hurt (emotionally or physically). Yet when Rudys’ moment of little triumph arrives, no one cheers louder than dear old daddy. Rudy is aptly described as the ultimate sports mourner, and his Beatty who helps deliver the emotional boost to his conclusion. 2010 Toy story 3 Broadcast on Disney +.

One of Beatty’s last roles was also one of his trickiest, even though it was a vocal-only performance in a Pixar sequel. As Lotso, the cuddly teddy bear who hosts the toy gang from the movies at Sunnyside Daycare, Beatty first projects a welcoming and wholesome warmth, later revealed as a false front for the bitter and wicked retribution at the center. characters. It is pleasantly reminiscent, even at the end of his career and within a family franchise, of the kind of complexity and nuance that Beatty brought to every role.

