Entertainment
Santana, more big names to play at Riverfront Park Amphitheater in Wilmington
Wilmington Riverfront Park Amphitheater dropped four new concert announcements on Monday morning, including a show in September by Rock and Roll Hall of Fame guitarist Santana.
On October 14, a concert by country singer Brett Eldredge was also announced on Monday; an August 10 performance by the popular rock group Train; and a September 25 performance by stand-up comic and host of “The Daily Show” Trevor Noah. Santana will play on September 15.
Tickets for all four shows will go on sale online at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 18. Details about each show are available at the amphitheater’s Facebook page.
The flurry of announcements gives the 7,200-seat hall under construction, which is slated for a “soft opening” on July 4, a good number of 18 performances scheduled so far from July to October, including three concerts for the Azalée Festival in August.
The amphitheater is operated by Live Nation for the City of Wilmington, which will also operate a public park on site.
Monday’s announcements continued to confirm that big-name concerts are becoming the new normal for Wilmington, which only attracted such shows a few times a year at big events like the Azalea Festival.
Other concerts recently announced at the amphitheater include ’90s alternative pillars Counting Crows on September 29 and back-to-back dates by electronic music artist GRiZ on July 30 and 31.
Santana has a career spanning over 50 years that began in the late 1960s (he played at Woodstock). With songs like “Evil Ways” and “Black Magic Woman”, he is considered one of the first artists to mix rock with Latin music (as well as jazz). He later stayed in the cultural conversation by teaming up with other artists, like Matchbox Twenty’s Rob Thomas, with whom Santana shared the 1999 hit “Smooth”.
San Francisco rock group Train is probably best known for their 2009 hit “Hey, Soul Sister,” which firmly pushed the band into the mainstream despite their early hard-rock leanings.
Eldredge, a country singer from Illinois, is best known for her romantic poppy ballads. He has had several No.1 hits since his debut in 2012.
For Noah, a South African stand-up comedian who rose to fame as host of “The Daily Show” on Comedy Central, this will be the first time he’s returned to Wilmington since performing in downtown Montreal. (former Nutt Street Comedy Room predecessor of the Dead Crow Comedy Room) over ten years ago.
Contact John Staton at 910-343-2343 or [email protected]
