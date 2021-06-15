Family Man 2 actor Abhay Verma reveals what his mother asked for after watching the show | Web series





Family Man 2 actor Abhay Verma has opened up about his mother’s reaction to her character on the show. The actor had the dual identity of Kalyan, who courted the daughter of Srikant Tiwari, Dhriti, and Salman, a young man aiding a group of terrorists. The Family Show 2 premiered earlier this month. The show featured Manoj Bajpayee reprising his role as Srikant Tiwari while Samantha Akkineni joined the cast as Raji, a Sri Lankan Tamil. Abhay Verma also made her debut in the series with the second season. In a recent interview, Abhay spoke about the reactions he received for his performance in The Family Man 2. One of them was that of his mother. Speaking to Times Now, Abhay laughed at a phone he received from his mother. “Meri mummy ne mujhe abhi phone karke bola – tu namaste bolega ya as-salamu alaykum bolega? (My mother called me and asked if I could greet her with a Namaste or by saying ‘as-salamu alaykum’) “he said with a laugh. “After The Family Man 2, a lot of people also texted him and told him that your son had done a really good job. So I think it means a lot to my mom that more than me other people have him. talking about it. my job. Hearing him say that I did a good job and that I’m proud of you was enough for me, “he said. Last week, Abhay took to Instagram and shared a video in which he expressed his gratitude to his fans. The love, respect and affection you have shown towards Salman / Kalyan is incredible. My shoulders are heavy, but I take this responsibility with my head held high. I will do my best to keep you entertained in any way I can, ”he said. Also read: Manoj Bajpayee on the “aglio olio” stage of The Family Man 2: “Initially, even we didn’t know how to pronounce it” Before Abhay appeared in The Family Man 2, he was seen in a few other digital series like Little Things (Netflix) and Marzi (Voot Select). He also shared the screen with Alia Bhatt in an advertisement. Related stories

