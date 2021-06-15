Katie Thurston’s ‘Bachelorette’ Winner Predictions Based on Data

The founder behind Instagram Account @BachelorData mononym number crusher Suzanne started to compile some funny data on The single person years ago during his college days to improve his spreadsheet skills. She knew that analyzing her favorite show was a better plan than taking a boring Excel course. At the time, she was simply tracking the growth of contestants’ Instagram followers after each episode, sharing her findings on Reddit via a Single subreddit. Nowadays, she digs deep into stats, finds trends, and even uses her data to predict who could win Season 17 of The bachelorette.

Suzana tells Bustle that analyzing screen time can help determine who will likely be in Katie Thurstons’ last four by the end of the season. His data from the season premiere of Katies as well as data from recent seasons also delves into issues of program diversity. As we all know, the ABC The single person faced a recent racial reckoning. After 25 seasons and nearly two decades on the air, the reality series has finally introduced fans to the black lead role of The single person: in Matt James at a time when the country was in the midst of protests against racial injustice, and fans and former candidates who make up Bachelor Nation were pushing for more diversity in reaction to shows with historically very white cast. So when the producers brought in James, not to mention the record-breaking 25 women of color to compete for the final rose, it felt like the change was finally happening until you looked at the numbers.

As Suzana looked at the numbers for James’ season, as the amount of screen time spent in relation to the cast, it became clear that while this was the most diverse cast, it was not reflected in the stories or even the faces that were most visible. the screen. Now, with host Chris Harrison officially ousted after a controversial interview with former Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay, where he defended Single Candidate Rachel Kirkconnells’ racist past, the numbers behind attempts to diversify and rectify structural problems of the past, are bigger than ever.

Let’s dive into the data.

How do you feel about this season’s premiere compared to the previous one? Bachelorette seasons?

All Bachelorette the former is unique in its own way, especially depending on the story. What I have found interesting this season is how little time is spent with Katie. If you look at the overall segment analysis, much of the time was spent on limo rides, cocktails, and introductory packages for men. We’ve had more introductory packages this season than any previous Bachelorette first. I feel like I know more about men after the first episode than any other premiere.

Watching the first night, I know Greg Grippo and Andrew Spencer got the most screen time. What assumptions can we make about the last four based on this data?

With screen time, there’s a very simple data guess you can make, and that’s if they don’t have a lot of screen time, chances are they won’t. are irrelevant for the season. There’s a good chance Gregs will be relevant this season, but Marty [Hargrove] who arrived last, I think he was eliminated. Some people you know are at the bottom of the table, we can assume they probably won’t be a big part of this season. … You can certainly assume if you are in the top 50% [of screen time] chances are you are either a major character or a minor character who goes far but is cut just before the hometown [dates].

There’s also something we were trying to analyze with screen time that we still haven’t figured out. We have done tonality analyzes in the past and these a little more, a little more stubborn and less objective. For example, is it a positive, negative, or neutral segment? But something we really noticed last night was with Andrew Spencer, he was second on screen and we remember him, but a lot of his screen time was basically the narrator. He doesn’t actually interact with Katie, but sees her onscreen. What’s interesting is seeing them talk about their pasts, talk about the future they want with Katie, or do we just see them as a narrator or instigator?

Greg Grippo. ABC / Bachelorette André Spencer. ABC / Bachelorette

Do you think they intended to make sure the men got more camera time than Katie since we know more about her?

What has been going on behind the scenes since there was an upheaval now that we have [co-hosts] With Kaitlyn and Tayshia helping Katie through her journey, I think it may have forced them to rethink the things they do every episode. For the first, they put water in the alley and Chris goes out to greet the girl. Well, this time who was going to welcome him? OK, they must surprise her. So how are we going to format this scenario? Just a little adjustment as a host, who isn’t the focus of the show, bringing in someone new may have forced them to rethink some of their storylines. I think it will be refreshing for us viewers to see a new take on this. … I feel like Kaitlyn and Tayshia feel like Katies’ best friends, who are there to help her get through this.

ABC / Bachelorette

What other data points stood out or surprised you?

The one that really struck me was looking at the types of limo entrances. I classify them as traditional or gimmick. If it’s traditional, they just say hi, my name is Greg, so glad to be here, see you inside. Then you know the gadgets are the bullet pit in the back of the truck, the RV, you know, things like that. Typically with The single person, when the man is in the lead with a ton of women, there are a lot more gimmicks. This has remained true this season. Katie was actually 50% exactly traditional, then 50% gimmick. But when I looked at her, I thought she didn’t have a lot of stuff at all. I thought it was actually more traditional. And then when I took the data and then looked it was on par with JoJo [Fletcher] and other previous bachelorettes.

Matt James’ season has had one of the most diverse cast, but your data showed that women of color in her season got the least amount of screen time. How does Katies’ season compare to Matts in terms of diversity?

Matt James, her season was certainly one of the most diverse before it was Rachel Lindsay who definitely feels like they intentionally pitched her for the lead role but also for the current events that were unfolding. Katies’ season has definitely taken a step back from Matt James, I’m honestly not surprised by that, especially since she’s not a person of color in mind. I’m not saying that’s what I was advocating, but that doesn’t surprise me. I also wonder if there are things moving behind the scenes. It is well known that leads have come out to say that we don’t really have a say in the cast. We’re just saying these are some of my preferences. I wonder how much has happened behind the scenes that we don’t know this year.

Moreover, the casting is only a step. It’s once you’ve chosen people, who do you show? And it’s not necessarily people of color versus whites. Diversity has a bigger umbrella than that. Show people with different cultures and experiences of Katie. They definitely highlighted one from the get-go. I think his name was Mike [Planeta] he has a very different opinion from her on the expectation of marriage for the sake of sex. They can highlight different scenarios rather than the traditional scenarios they have shown us over the past ten or two decades.

I’m not here to make ABC get rid of The single person or The bachelorette, it’s in the hope of making it better and showing us more diverse people.

It’s more about being intentional about the storylines, but also understanding a lot of those one-on-one dates, it could be Katie advocating going on dates with certain people. I think something interesting that Matt James brought up at the start of his season was the pressure he felt to choose and be with a specific person because he was the first. [Black] no one in that role. I certainly don’t want to take free will away from the data, because a lot of the data is the leader.

Chris Harrison will not be returning to the franchise. What do you think of this decision? And do you have any data on Harrison?

There’s a lot of emotion behind that given the last five, six years of what’s happened in the United States and all that is. [still] event. I think a lot of people have a hard time seeing it go and they say I’m not going to watch anymore, which I find this argument interesting. If you’ve watched Matts season, season 25 of The single person, on all people’s screen time, so get out the commercials, previews, all that jazz, just the actual episode, Chris Harrison was only 5.4% of all screen time for the whole season. He was not at After the final rose, so this reduced some of his screen time. He’s been there from the start, so a lot of people want to support him, but I think a lot of it comes from a political background of people wanting to be anti-awakening. This is going to be a point in the franchise that they need to know what to do now. How are they going to refresh this? How are they going to run it?

Do you think the people watching the show are getting more and more critical about screen time and diversity because of the data points you introduce?

Yes. I think it’s hard not to do that once you have the data, right? When you have straightforward data, it’s easy to point to things. It’s also easy to find trends that aren’t actually there. So I think the moral obligation of data visualization is to be careful about the data you are showing. Some weeks I don’t show the breed representation because [during] hometown dates with so many new people being in the mix it can skew things in some directions that don’t quite show what the real storylines were. People are getting more and more critical, but they’re also criticizing funny things like how much better women are at picking the pink first impression over men. I think it adds to the conversation and actually has something to have with having a base, whenever you speak with maybe a family member who doesn’t think race is an issue. You’re like when two-thirds of the cast isn’t white, but more than two-thirds of screen time is white, there’s a problem there. I think it’s hard, and it can be critical [but] I’m not here to make ABC get rid of The single person or The bachelorette, it’s in the hope of making it better and showing us more diverse people.