Tampa double murder trial: Acting as own lawyer, Ronnie Oneal yells at jurors in opening statements





TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The double murder trial of Ronnie Oneal III began Monday with prosecutors and Oneal – serving as his own defense attorney – making opening statements. Oneal faces two counts of first degree murder and one count of attempted murder for crimes committed in Riverview in March 2018. He is charged with killing his girlfriend, Kenyatta Barron, 33, and his daughter, 9 years. Ron’Niveya Oneal. Oneal faces the death penalty but represents himself in court with his public defenders sitting nearby. He claims he acted in self-defense and let his lawyers down when they said your ground defense position did not apply to his case. He started his day with a series of petitions, arguing that his rights to a speedy trial were violated and that the prosecutor’s office violated discovery rules that did not allow him to properly prepare his defense. The state started its case by telling jurors that Oneal shot Barron with a shotgun, then beat her to death with the gun when he ran out of shotgun shells, hitting her in the middle. head several times with the gun. Deputy State Attorney Scott Harmon told jurors that after beating Barron to death, Oneal ran home and used an ax to kill his daughter. Harmon says Oneal’s daughter was autistic and suffered from cerebral palsy. Harmon says she was unable to speak and unable to run away or defend herself in any way. Harmon says that after killing the little girl, Oneal then stabbed his son and set him on fire with gasoline. The little boy survived and told MPs he saw his father kill his mother, prosecutors said. After prosecutors’ opening statements were completed, Oneal then had the opportunity to address the jury. As he acts as his own lawyer, the court allowed him to make an opening statement on the evidence that he believes will be presented during the trial. Oneal yelled at the jurors when it opened, sounding angry as he did. Oneal told jurors the whole case against him was fabricated. “By the time all of this is said and done, you will see who the mass murderers are in Tampa Bay,” he said. He went on to say that his girlfriend’s 911 calls are not real. Jurors heard the 911 call made by Barron as she begged for her life. “Law enforcement falsified the evidence to meet their high burden of proof,” Oneal said. Jurors also heard from a neighbor on Monday who told the jury that Barron knocked on her front door before being beaten to death. James Gray told the jury he went out to see a horrific scene. “There was blood everywhere,” Gray said. Gray told jurors that Oneal’s clothes and the wall of his house were covered in blood. Oneal questioned Gray, claiming that he had changed part of his story since the night of the crime. Gray calmly answered each of Oneal’s questions, telling the jury that he was trying to defuse the situation as Oneal stood over his girlfriend’s body. Oneal’s trial is expected to last another two weeks.

