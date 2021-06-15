Fireworks return to Cinespia at Hollywood Forever – NBC Los Angeles





What there is to know Saturday July 3: “Dazed and confused”

Sunday July 4: “Dirty Dancing”

Outdoor film series, presented by Amazon Studios, turns 20 in 2021 News of Cinespia’s return to Hollywood Forever Cemetery with in-person screenings may not come as a surprise to many of its longtime fans, people who have followed the famous local film series to the Greek Theater for its recent events. by car. Because the word got there earlier in June 2021 than a PRIDE month projection of “The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert” would take place at Hollywood Forever on the last Saturday of the month. Hearing this intriguing tidbit and knowing that there is still a bit of summer left, including the weekend of July 4, Cinespia fans may have had a hunch that an announcement of more in-person screenings was expected. . And it most certainly was, and it arrived with a sparkling, festive sparkle on June 14: kinesis will present not one but two fireworks over the holiday weekend, first following a screening of “Dazed and confused” July 3, then after a screening of “Dirty dance” The 4th of July. The return of the series, presented by Amazon Studios, also has moving meaning for moviegoers and moviegoers who work hard to organize outdoor events: it’s the 20th anniversary year and special events are in store. “As we prepare to celebrate our 20th anniversary, Cinespia’s comeback has become something very different,” said Cinespia founder John Wyatt. “Now we’re going to celebrate the awakening of life in our city. I can’t think of a better way to do that than to get together at Hollywood Forever in person to laugh, cry and clap together.” A ticket to one of the July 4 weekend screenings costs $ 42, and you can buy yours now via the Cinespia website. Do you know where you put your picnic blanket? It’s time to find him while waiting for other great films projected under the stars. “The past year really made me appreciate all the amazing people who come to Cinespia every summer,” added Cinespia Creative Director Alia Penner. “I really missed seeing people celebrating their birthdays, making surprise offers, dressing up in the perfect costumes for the photo booth. “Everyone at Cinespia is thrilled to bring it this season for an unforgettable 20th year of movies, memories and sheer joy! “ There are more fantastic movies recently on the July schedule, but note that the fireworks only take place on July 3-4. Late July films include “The Silence of the Lambs”, “The Addams Family”, “Pulp Fiction” and “The Wizard of Oz”. Good to know? “Cinespia will continue to host screening experiences at the Greek Theater with the popular drive-in and picnic screenings running through July, providing several venues for Angelenos to gather outdoors,” is the word of the group, if you enjoyed enjoying the movies from your car.

