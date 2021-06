Netflix produces fictionalized series on Spotify

Netflix tapped into the original story of one of the music industry’s biggest startup hits for an upcoming untitled original series. The series will tell a fictional tale of Spotify’s co-founders, including chief operating officer Daniel Ek. The six-part series that is already listed on netflix, although with limited information, authors Jonas Leijonhufvud and Sven Carlsson document the rise of Spotify under Ek and its business partner Martin Lorentzon, according to Variety. The book is said to have drawn over seventy interviews, plus previously untapped sources for a David vs. Goliath story about how strong beliefs, relentless willpower, and big dreams can help small players face off against the titans of tech. The six-part series will be taken from the 2019 non-fiction book Spotify Unpublished Variety reports that the series chose Swedish actors Edvin Endre as Ek and Christian Hillborg as the fictional character of Lorentzon. It is not clear if a Steve Jobs-like figure will appear in the film, although it is certainly possible. Spotify Unpublished covers the seemingly endless battle between Spotify and Apple, and Jobs presents in the books account of Apple’s rejection of Spotify’s launch in the US. As the authors themselves feel their employment information was central to the book’s storytelling, it would be a shame to leave this thread out of the series. Netflix refused to confirm The edge whether a Jobs character would appear in the series. But speaking of the book in 2019, Carlsson said Variety that we both felt an adrenaline rush when we unveiled the details of the conflict between Apple and Spotify. After several months of research, we were finally able to explain how Jobs actively worked to oppose the establishment of Spotify in the United States, and what he may have thought. This gave the story a hard time. Plus, nothing is more dramatic than a tech titan producing a fictional series about another’s messy origin story. Show us fake Jobs, already Netflix! The show will arrive on Netflix in 2022.

