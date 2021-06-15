Bollywood actress Preity Zinta, who is currently in the United States, took to her social media on Sunday to provide a glimpse of her surroundings as things return to normal. With a large number of people vaccinated in the United States, things are starting to unravel and life is returning to normal.
Preity took to Instagram and shared a video where people in the United States can be seen in the weekend mood, enjoying public places like roadside cafeterias and wandering the streets with closed streets, most without a mask. Preity herself, who stands in the center of a street, is seen without a mask.
It’s great to see people come out and enjoy each other’s company after months of being locked in their homes. Of course, it helps that most people have been vaccinated! Here is life returning to normal and people enjoying the simple things in life #weekendvibes #lovinit #saturday, “Preity shared with her video.
Preity, who was married to Gene Goodenough, spends most of her time in the United States.
