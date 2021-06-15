Actor Who Recruited Women In San Diego For GirlsDoPorn.com Turns 20





< class=""> Ruben Andre Garcia allegedly lied to the victims, claiming that the videos would only be distributed to private customers outside the country. Image via XBiZ.com Porn actor and producer who recruited young women under false pretenses to appear in videos for San Diego’s website GirlsDoPorn.com was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Monday in connection with his pleas to federal trafficking charges sexual and conspiracy. Ruben Andre Garcia, who will also be on probation 10 years after the end of his prison term, was among six people accused of filming pornographic scenes which prosecutors say were carried out under coercive and fraudulent circumstances. Garcia and his co-defendants lied to the victims by claiming that the videos would only be distributed to private customers living outside the country, rather than proliferated online, despite the intention to always post the videos on the Internet, according to the US Attorney’s Office. U.S. District Judge Janis Sammartino heard from some 20 victims in a lengthy sentencing hearing. Many women testified that Garcia sexually assaulted them and explained how the existence of videos continues to torment them years after the fact, destroying family relationships and job prospects. Some of the women said they attempted suicide after the videos were shown and continue to receive therapy to this day. Sammartino said Garcia was undoubtedly one of the leaders in the scheme which she described as malicious and callous, and said the victims were being treated as disposables. The 20-year sentence exceeds the 151-month sentence requested by prosecutors in their sentencing memorandum, as well as the seven-year sentence requested by Garcias’ lawyer. Co-defendants Valorie Moser, who worked for GirlsDoPorn as an accountant, and Theodore Wilfred Gyi, a cameraman, also pleaded guilty and are awaiting sentencing. The site’s co-creator, Michael James Pratt, from New Zealand, is still at large, with a reward of up to $ 10,000 available for information leading to his arrest. Prosecutors say the defendants took steps to conceal from victims that they had a connection to GirlsDoPorn, including providing women with contracts that identified their businesses with innocuous names, such as Bubblegum Casting. If the women changed their mind about filming or ending scenes, the defendants threatened to sue them, cancel their return flights or post footage that had previously been filmed online, the prosecutor’s office said. American. Other victims were physically prevented from leaving San Diego hotel rooms or short-term rental units where the scenes were filmed, often with defendants barricading doors with cameras or recording equipment, prosecutors said. Once the women found out their videos were being posted online, the website owners ignored requests to take down the videos and cut contact with the women altogether. The website and its operators have also been sued by 22 women featured in its videos, and a San Diego judge awarded the women nearly $ 13 million at the end of a months-long civil lawsuit.

