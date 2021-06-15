Lin-Manuel Miranda responds – The Hollywood Reporter





Warner Bros. ‘ adaptation of the Tony-winning musical by Lin-Manuel Miranda In the heights was billed as a long-awaited fix to the under-representation of Latinos in Hollywood, but during the film’s opening weekend, discussion arose online about the film’s failure to accurately represent the population. Afro-Latino from its homonymous neighborhood. Sunday, a video of The root went viral in which host and producer Felice León confronted director Jon M. Chu and actors Melissa Barrera, Leslie Grace and Gregory Diaz IV about the colorism in the film’s casting choices: “How about people who say that In the heights favors transient Latinx people with fair skin? “ Chu acknowledged that it was “a fair conversation to have,” adding, “I hope this encourages more people to tell more stories and to come out and do it right.” “I didn’t realize before making this movie that I hadn’t really had the opportunity to see myself or see people who look like my siblings who are darker than me on the screen,” said Grace, the only Afro-Latina among the main cast. “So many times, we are presented on screen in a particular way, and since we have so few opportunities, everyone wants to claim this story because that’s all we have.” On Monday afternoon, Miranda responded to criticism. “I’ve heard that without a sufficiently dark Afro-Latino representation, the work seems to extract the community that we so wanted to represent with pride and work,” he wrote in a message posted on Twitter. “I’m learning from the comments, thank you for bringing it up and I’m listening. “ Read Miranda’s full post below. I started writing In the Heights because I didn’t feel like I was being seen. And for the last 20 years, all I wanted was for us – all of us – to feel seen. I see the discussion around Afro-Latino portrayal in our film this weekend and it’s clear that many in our dark-skinned Afro-Latino community don’t feel sufficiently represented within it, especially among the lead roles. . I can hear the pain and frustration of the colourism, of always feeling invisible in the comments. I’ve heard that without sufficient dark-skinned Afro-Latino portrayal, the work seems to extract the community we so wanted to represent with pride and joy. In trying to paint a mosaic of this community, we failed. I am really sorry. I am learning from the comments, thank you for bringing it up and listening. I try to keep a place both for the incredible pride of the film we made and for being responsible for our shortcomings. Thanks for your honest feedback. I promise to do better in my future endeavors, and I am dedicated to the learning and evolution we all need to do to ensure we honor our diverse and vibrant community. Always, LMM







