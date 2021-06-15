Michael Costello alleges Chrissy Teigen and Monica Rose blacklisted him





Designer Michael Costello claims a misunderstanding led to him being blacklisted by Chrissy Teigen in the fashion industry, leaving him suicidal. “For the past 7 years, I’ve lived with deep, unhealed trauma,” “Project Runway” star Costello wrote on Instagram Monday night. Costello, 38, claimed that in 2014 Teigen, 35, “apparently makes up his own mind about me based on a photoshopped comment floating around the internet which has now been found to be false by Instagram and has since been deleted.” . He said he tried to explain the confusion that apparently gave the impression that he had used a racial insult on Teigen, who he said “told me my career was over and all of my doors would be closed from there. “ Costello goes on to say that colleagues and friends in the fashion industry told him that Teigen and her stylist Monica Rose would have “done everything possible to threaten people and brands if they were in some form or form. associated with me, they would not work with any of them. “Whenever I begged Chrissy Teigen or Monica Rose to see the whole story before I believed a fake story that a disgruntled former employee threw at me, they didn’t tell me the time of day “, he added. Costello posted screenshots allegedly showing a direct discussion thread with Teigen in which she said, “Racists like you deserve to suffer and die. You might as well be dead. Your career is over, look. “I didn’t see the point in living,” wrote Costello, 38. “There was no way for me to escape the target of the powerful Hollywood elites.” “I’m not doing well,” he continued. “I may never be well, but today I choose to speak my truth.” In the caption of his post, however, Costello noted, “You don’t have anything bad or hurtful to say about them in the comments. I try to love myself every day and forget about it.” [happened]. This is step 1. Teigen returned to her own Instagram on Monday with a lengthy apology also posted on Medium that addressed her past actions towards people like Courtney Stodden, who escalated Teigen’s hurtful comments and messages back to them in May. Page Six has contacted Teigen and Rose for comment.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos