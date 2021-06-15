Music review: Hope and beauty return via classical works

Sunday night at Pitney Meadows Community Farm, Wu Han said it all.

So we were back, she said with a laugh to a crowd gathered to hear the second of two summer season opening concerts from the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Centers. A concert at 3 p.m. had been given earlier in the day.

Co-artistic directors Wu Han and David Finckel, Elizabeth Sobol of Saratoga Performing Arts Center and Suzanne Davidson, executive director of CMSLC, welcomed around 120 people ready to attend one of the first live concerts of the classical season.

The musicians are delighted to be back on stage in front of a live audience, said Wu Han. We draw hope and beauty from music. I am in paradise.

The setting could not have been more bucolic: an outdoor wind tunnel whose sides open up to see the lush green meadows and enjoy a gentle breeze.

Clothespins were in great demand to keep the music of the musicians on the stands. The scene was at the west end. No plane or traffic noise. People seated in groups of two well spaced apart and not having to wear a mask when seated. It was a comfortable and easy listening experience with only a small amount of amplification for people further away from the stage. Overall the sound quality was excellent.

There were only two works on the program, which lasted about 75 minutes.

The first was Antonin Dvoraks Terzetto in C, op. 74 (1887) for two violins and viola played with exuberance by violinists Stella Chen and Bella Hristova, and violist Misha Amory.

All four movements were varied and filled with lyrical melodies characteristic of Dvorak and complex partial writing. The harmonies were close. The opening introduction was quick, the parts often interlocking to end in the larghetto, slower and more contemplative. Thescherzo and the little minuet made the strings pluck in a festive atmosphere. The theme and variations of the finals were all dramatic: slow, strong statements that whirled around in cutting intensity only to end in fire. The crowd reaction gave the trio a reason for additional arcs.

Anthony McGill, principal clarinetist of the New York Philharmonic, made his debut in this series in Mozart’s Clarinet Concerto in A major (1791), assisted by Chen, Hristova, Amory and cellist Sihao He. McGill presented the piece and said it was written for one of Mozart’s great friends, clarinetist Anton Stadler. An interesting note was that the third movement had two trios in which the first did not involve the clarinet.

Maybe Anton had something else to do or had been walking around the ballroom, McGill said, laughing. This allowed the other four players to show off.

The work in four movements is an inspired masterpiece of great beauty with smooth and often tender lines, wonderful writing and a quality of great charm. The five musicians took advantage of it all and gave a superb reading.

McGill was particularly impressive. He is a subtle musician who nuances his volumes, nuances his sentences from the starters to the finished edges, all supported by a clean and precise technique and a round and polished sound. The overall work was completely mixed up, with everything flowing, blowing away where appropriate, and phrases having a lot of lift and air.

The crowd was especially grateful.

The next concerts in this series will take place on Sunday at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m., with music by Beethoven and Schumann. Wu Han said that although the series is sold out, the organizers are considering installing additional seats outside the tent on the sides. Check with www.spac.org to see if this is possible.

