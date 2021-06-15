



Home Entertainment Bollywood Goli de Lagaan aka actor Daya Shankar Pandey: “We didn’t let Bhuvan and Gauri romance” Actor Daya Shankar Pandey, who played Goli in Lagaan, reveals her story of cold feet in the song “Mitwa” and how the cast didn’t leave Aamir Khan’s Bhuvan romance with Gracy Singh’s Gauri. Lagaan is set in 1890s British India (Photo: Screen capture / Aamir Khan Productions) For actor Daya Shankar Pandey, who played the fast melon Goli in cult Ashutosh Gowarikers Lagaan, it was the dance role he dreaded. The actor, who had a good Mitwa song with Aamir Khans Bhuvan, revealed that he was glad he refused to follow his choreography. Lagaan, released in 2001, will celebrate its 20th anniversary on June 15. Ahead of the special day, Daya Shankar revisited the making of the epic saga and also explained why Mitwa literally shook her spine. Chatting exclusively with indianexpress.com, Daya recalled the filming of the song, which was based on her character, a farmer by profession. He said, Bhuvan is trying to convince me to join the cricket team. Even the lyrics were written accordingly Dharti ka raja hai tu, which means it is about a farmer. The plan was for Aamir and I to go dancing. I even rehearsed with choreographer Ganesh Hegde for 4 to 5 days. But we both hit our heads. I tried, but noticed during rehearsals that I was pathetic. I just couldn’t handle it. Then I went to see Aamir and Ashutosh with folded hands asked them not to make me dance. I knew 20 years later people will laugh at me dancing with Aamir. Just to save my respect, I slowly backtracked. Lagaan had an ensemble cast. (Photo: Screenshot / Aamir Khan Productions) Daya shared that each day the actors reach the set, put on their costumes, and stay to shoot their scenes. He joked, however, that the 11 actors were a part of almost every scene in Lagaan except one. If you notice, we are all in every frame. We didn’t let Bhuvan and Gauri romance, we used to barge in everywhere. It was only the song O Re Chori that we were missing because Bhuvan didn’t tell us. He just went to the top of the hill and sang it in secret. If we knew, we would have gotten there as well, he said. Lagaan, also played Gracy Singh, Suhasini Mulay, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, AK Hangal, the UK cast, in addition to the eleven actors who made up the Lagaan 11 team. The film was Aamir Khan’s first production and it was nominated for Best Foreign Language Film at the Oscars the following year. The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click on here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay up to date with the latest headlines For all the latest entertainment news, download Indian express application.

