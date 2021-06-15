entertainment lawyers discuss the impact of new media on the entertainment industry | Business





LOS ANGELES – (BUSINESS WIRE) – June 14, 2021– Mitchell Silberberg & Knupp LLP (MSK) partner Yakub Hazzard is no stranger to the risks associated with new media, having started his career in the 1990s developing his entertainment litigation practice while MSK represented the Recording Industry Association of America in the Napster dispute. He has since represented a range of clients in the entertainment industry, from Berry Gordy and the Ray Charles Foundation to Incubus and Weezer, in copyright, trademark, publicity and contract litigation. . Hazzard recently joined a group of prominent lawyers and leaders in the entertainment industry in a panel on Identifying Risk Management in New Media titled Managing Risk in the Era of New Media, at USC Gould School of Law and the JAMS Entertainment ADR Symposium, Is There Still No business like show business? ADR challenges and the evolution of new media. With the emergence of new media and the way people consume entertainment content, there are a host of legal issues to consider, ranging from license fees between affiliate studios and streaming services, to rights disputes. intellectual property, modification of contract terms and negotiations, and liability for claims arising from self-generated content, Hazzard said. While new models have certainly accelerated due to COVID-19, I expect this trend to continue as media giants continue to merge and new entrants to the entertainment industry, such as video game publishers are increasing their efforts to monetize streaming content. Hazzard is an entertainment lawyer specializing in high-profile litigation involving intellectual property, publicity law, confidentiality, breach of contract, profit sharing, commercial litigation and other disputes. related to media and entertainment in a wide range of industries. Yakub Hazzard is available for interviews on identifying risk management in new media within the entertainment industry. About Mitchell Silberberg & Knupp LLP Since 1908, Mitchell Silberberg & Knupp LLP has proven its ability to understand the complex, demystify the mysterious and define the unknown. With more than 130 attorneys and offices in Los Angeles, New York, and Washington, DC, MSK is often recognized as a benchmark firm by industry and legal insiders and has extensive experience in a variety of practice areas, including entertainment and intellectual property litigation, Labor and employment, entertainment transactions, immigration, securities, regulation, taxation, trusts and estates, real estate and international trade. Relentlessly innovative, our lawyers have developed groundbreaking legislation, set influential precedents and shaped the legal landscape. For more information visit www.msk.com. View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210614005723/en/ CONTACT: Léora Goldfarb [email protected] 858.603.5123 KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA INDUSTRY KEYWORD: PROFESSIONAL SERVICES ENTERTAINMENT LEGAL LICENSES FOR MUSIC (ENTERTAINMENT) ELECTRONIC GAMES SOURCE: Mitchell Silberberg & Knupp LLP Copyright Business Wire 2021. PUB: 06/14/2021 2:16 PM / DISC: 06/14/2021 2:17 PM http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210614005723/en

Copyright Business Wire 2021.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos