Actor Jon Voight slams media hypocrisy amid silence over Hunter Biden’s N-word text messaging controversy
Actor Jon Voight slammed the media for remaining silent on the controversy surrounding Hunter Biden and his use of the N word in text messages, later praising former President Donald Trump for leading the country with dignity as he ‘he was in the White House.
What is a race? A war ? Voight said in an approximately two-minute video posted to social media on Sunday. The left agrees with the insults. It’s OK for Bidens’ son to use racist slurs, and nobody says a word, not the media, nobody.
Why was it okay to beat President Trump with cruel intent against his in-laws? He asked.
He said the Trump family had been harassed while Trump was in the White House, but added that Hunter Biden was not scrutinized by the media despite being a poor man.
JON VOIGHT IN A VIDEO VIDEO: “PRESIDENT TRUMP IS THE ONLY MAN WHO CAN SAVE THIS NATION”
Why was it okay to constantly harass them [the Trump family] for what they, the left, accused them of being racist while Bidens’ son is the lowest human being, a pity for a man who is not doing well, who has done badly, did -he says.
My fellow Americans, this world has been turned upside down by the negativity of the left-wing media, and it’s a shame, he said.
I go [speak out]. I will do it because He strengthens it, Almighty God tried to give us all hope, and hope is real because, my friends, Trump was the only honest hope the American people had, and it was removed and replaced with a lower frequency than what the American people really demanded, he said.
We must remember that President Trump kept America safe with dignity, class, and he made America great.
We must not allow these people on the left to get away with the justification that it is OK for Bidens’ son to be racist, when the Trump family has been harassed day and night for being loyal children of the 45th President of the United States.
Voight’s comments come after a detailed report that Hunter Biden repeatedly used the N word in text messages to his white lawyer, George Mesires.
How much money do I owe you? Biden asked Mesires in an exchange on December 13, 2018, before adding, Because n **** you better not charge me the Hennessy rates.
“I only love you because you’re black,” he wrote in another text, followed by real dat n **** in a conversation about unconditional love, followed by jokes about his penis.
Many of the country’s biggest media, however, remained silent on the report.
CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER
Voight has posted similar videos in the past, including one last summer when he warned that the propaganda of the left had cast obscurity across the country amid protests and widespread riots.
This nation has been altered by the darkness in its land with leftist propaganda and a reminder of the lessons of history from the past, ”he said at the time. “This constant battle of protest against every color is not what God intended. Whoever has guilt, rage, disappointment must realize that all are emotions that all have. That’s why we have rules to follow that protect this land of dreams and hope. We all stand as a nation under God. We have been through many years of verbal attacks against blacks, whites, Jews, Christians and all religions. This is why wars break out. “
Keywords: New, Hollywood, Hunter Biden, Joe biden, Donald trump
Original author: Emma Colton
Original location: Actor Jon Voight slams media hypocrisy amid silence over Hunter Biden’s N-word text messaging controversy
