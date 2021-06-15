Top 5 Hollywood News Today: Riz Ahmed criticizes Hollywood for Islamophobia, Roger Waters says no to use of his songs, Entertainment News





Roger Waters of Pink Floyd recently slammed Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg in a forum. Meanwhile, Beyonce shared rare photos of her twins on their 4th birthday. Here are the main news of the day. Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters won’t let Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg use their songs Pink Floyd musician Roger Waters is unimpressed with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg as he slammed the latter in a forum in support of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange. Roger read a letter from Mark Zuckerberg which he recently received by email. Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/pink-floyd-roger-waters-will-not-let-facebook-ceo-idiot-mark-zuckerberg-use-their-songs-391322 Actor Ned Beatty has died aged 83: reports Hollywood actor Ned Beatty, best known for his roles in the films “Deliverance,” “Superman” and “Network,” has died aged 83, media reported on Sunday. The Oscar-nominated actor has died of natural causes at his Los Angeles home, his daughter Blossom Beatty has informed. Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/hollywood/news-actor-ned-beatty-has-died-at-age-83-reports-391333 “What better than a present … 2”: Beyoncé celebrates the birthday of the Rumi & Sir twins with a sweet message Beyoncé is grateful for her twins. The crooner celebrates the birthday of her twins Sir and Rumi Carter, when the children are 4 years old. The Grammy winner, 39, took to her website to share a special message on their anniversary. Learn more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/hollywood/news-whats-better-than-1-gift-2-beyonce-celebrates-twins-rumi–sirs-birthday-with-a-sweet – message-391415 Riz Ahmed criticizes Hollywood for its “toxic” portrayal of Muslims and “racist” films Oscar-nominated actor Riz Ahmed has denounced Hollywood for the stereotypical and “toxic” portrayal of the Muslim community in its films. Ahmed, who became the first Muslim to earn an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor, recently launched the initiative, the Blueprint for Muslim Inclusion, to increase community representation in cinema. Read more: https://www.winews.com/entertainment/hollywood/news-riz-ahmed-slams-hollywood-for-toxic-portrayal-of-muslims-racist-movies-391378 Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker celebrate first birthday, share rare photos Kendall Jenner and her boyfriend Devin Booker celebrate a year of bonding. The 25-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians star and the 24-year-old basketball player celebrate their first year of relationship. On the special occasion, the model, who keeps her love life out of sight on social media, took to her Instagram to share some rare photos of the couple snuggling up to each other. Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/hollywood/news-kendall-jenner-and-devin-booker-celebrate-one-year-anniversary-share-rare-photos-391407

