Live Theater Returns as ‘Beehive’ Brings Sixties Nostalgia to Carlsbad’s Flower Fields

In Beehive, the 1960s musical, the sisters fend for themselves.

Okay, maybe it’s a Eurythmics song from 1985, but it was also recorded by Aretha Franklin (in 85), and it perfectly captures the sensibility of the 1980s musical over the 1960s.

The show, with over 30 popular tunes, is actually a revue rather than a musical. Lots of songs (thankfully, for the most part in their entirety, not sampled or mixed), but no story, plot, or thematic thread, except for the remarkable evolution of women and song in the middle. during the seminal decade.

In the new production of New Village Arts outside at Fields of flowers in Carlsbad, there is an effort to wake up (as in Awakened) proceedings, with an additional focus on civil rights, Latinas, and lesbians. The additions seem forced, and most of these songs weren’t really about that; in the early part of the decade, they weren’t even about empowering women.

Interestingly, all of the songs from the original version of Larry Gallagher are included. More are added, and for the finale, instead of Mama Cass Make Your Own Kind of Music, we get Respect, Arethas’ megahit that has become a feminist anthem, although it was written and recorded for the first time by a man (Otis Redding).

It’s a show that will likely have the greatest direct appeal to baby boomers, and the opening night audiences have proven that.

But for any viewer of any age, it is striking how drastically everything changed from the start to the end of the decade: not only musically, but also in clothes, hairstyles, political activism and esteem. self-esteem of women.

Less than you might expect is reflected in the music. The two most egregious expressions of women’s empowerment are You Dont Own Me (written by two men; made popular by Lesley Gore, 17 in 1963) and Respect, recorded by Aretha in 1987, two years after the introduction of ‘Otis Redding. Even Me and Bobby McGee was originally written by a man, Kris Kristofferson, and first sung by Roger Miller in 1969. Janis Joplins’ hit version # 1, recorded days before his death, was released posthumously. in 1971.

Most of the bubble-gum pop tunes from the start of the decade were all about the boy (My Boyfriends Back, Its My Party, Sweet-Talkin Guy). But later in the 1960s, women emerged as individuals and performers. When Carole King recorded her own song, Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow in 1971, critic David Hepworth compared it to the 1960 chart-topping version of The Shirelles as less like appeals for gentleness from a trembling virgin and more like a mature woman demanding parity in a relationship.

These are the last songs that give power to the show and make the second act of this 90 minute evening deeper and richer.

In other productions that I have seen, there was a determined effort to replicate, as much as possible, the look and sound of the superstars who first recorded the songs.

But it looks like director Kristianne Kurner, artistic director of New Village Arts, and music director Kyrsten Hafso-Koppman, have given the actors more leeway, allowing them (or encouraging them) to use their own vocal power in a more personal way. . This has both advantages and disadvantages. On the one hand, you want to hear the songs as you know them. But on the other hand, why not give them a different twist? Some results are more successful than others.

The design elements of the productions are enigmatic. Although the set (Kirsten E. Flores) sports the super vivid colors of the era and photos of influential women of the era, the costumes (Faith A. James) and the wigs (only ONE true Beehive hairstyle on stage! ), reflect the times.

A lot of outfits aren’t flattering, and having lived through the ’60s, I can rightly say that almost nothing up there looks like what people I met wore back then on or off stage. Here, no tie-dye, flared stockings, hip-huggers, Pop art, dashikis or symbols of peace.

There were repeated issues with the sound (Evan Eason) on opening night with the pickups being finicky, as often happens in outdoor productions.

The choreographer (Alyssa Ajay Junious) was obviously crippled by the lack of dance ability of most of the actors. The notable exception is Megan Carmitchel, who served as the dance captain and made everything she did look good and sound good (e.g. Be My Baby, You Dont Own Me, Son of a Preacher Man ).

Each of the others had at least one defining moment to shine.

Erin Vanderhyde walks in the rain

Bibi Mama one fine day

Rae Henderson, you don’t want somebody to love

Brittany Carillo Try (just a little harder)

Natasha Baenisch is crying baby

Eboni Muse Proud Mary, Chain of Fools, (You Make Me Feel Like) A natural woman

A really exciting part of the production for me was that it was my first post-pandemic live theater experience. Spirits were high and the energy was contagious.

If you’re hungry for the theater and would like to rock to the sounds of ’60s nostalgia (and fabulous songs), this show might just be for you.

the New Village Arts outdoor production of Hive takes place from June 6 to 25 at Flower Fields in Carlsbad at 5704 Paseo del Norte

takes place from June 6 to 25 at Flower Fields in Carlsbad at 5704 Paseo del Norte Performance is irregular; see website for details

Tickets ($ 28- $ 55) are available at 760-433-3245 or newvillagearts.org

Duration: 90 min. (including intermission)

Pat Launer, member ofAmerican Association of Theater Critics, is a longtime San Diego art writer and Emmy Award-winning theater critic. An archive of his previews and reviews can be found atpatlauner.com.



