Another Marvel actor could join the cast of Red Sonja – / film





of the millennium Red sonja the cast may have just added another actor who previously starred in the Marvel Studios sandbox. Hannah John-Kamen, who played the mysterious villainous Ghost in 2019Ant-Man and the Wasp, plays in the fantasy epic of the sword and sandal that has been bogged down in developmental hell for years, and now it looks like Thor and Thor: The Dark World actress Jaimie alexandre maybe join her in a whole different kind of comic book movie.

Has Jaimie Alexander joined the cast of Red Sonja? ComicBook.com noticed that this morning Alexander shared an image in his Instagram Stories from the script of the new Red sonja film, co-written by Tasha huo, who is the showrunner and a screenwriter of the upcoming Netflix tomb Raideranimated series, and Joey soloway, the creator / showrunner of the original Amazon seriesTransparent. Alexander was not officially added to the studio's cast or even written about the film to outlets like Variety and The Hollywood Reporter, but it would be extremely strange for the actress to publish this photo if she was. do not attached to playing a role in the film. So we're going to treat this for what it almost certainly is: a reveal that she's joined the cast of the new movie. Sadly, there's no indication of who she might play, but given her work as the sword-wielding Lady Sif in the Thor films, the actress should fit perfectly into this highly stylized fantasy world. Who is Red Sonja? Red Sonja was created by Roy Thomas and Barry Windsor-Smith in the 1970s for Marvel's Conan the Barbarian comics. In her original incarnation, the leader of a mercenary gang raped her, in part because she was not strong enough to lift her brother's sword. According to Wikipedia, a mighty red goddess heard Sonja's calls for vengeance and imbued her with "incredible fighting skills." She has often been depicted wearing a chain mail bikini, which seems extremely impractical, but has probably helped sell a lot of comics to boys entering puberty. "I have loved Red Sonja forever and I feel so honored to help guide her story and begin this cinematic journey," Soloway said earlier this year. "There couldn't be a better time in our world for the ways Red Sonja wields her power and connection with nature and our planet. She's a former heroine with an epic vocation, and bringing her to the screen is a dream come true for me as a filmmaker. I look forward to working with Tasha on this vision.

